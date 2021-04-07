Humanitarian Collective saves a dozen young lives

Wednesday, April 7, 2021
11 Covid cases 6 Apr, 20 hospitalised, 7 in ICU, 60 home monitored, 2,200 recoveries, 30 deaths, 184 incidence rate, 11,715 people vaccinated
A Monaco charity was able to provide for the life-saving surgery of 12 children in 2020, a third of the operations performed in 2020 but an incredible feat in a year impacted by Covid.
Photo by Michael Alesi / Government Communication Department
The Municipal Council of Monaco voted unanimously this week to officially twin with the charming Italian mountain village of Dolceacqua.
More than 40 years after her death, Princess Grace is being recognised as an influencer of the 21st century through a new global initiative backed by Prince Albert called ‘Grace Influential’.
The first major event on Monaco’s high society social calendar, the Rose Ball, is being shelved for the second consecutive year due to Covid.