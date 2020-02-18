Weather
Hundreds join in Pink Ribbon Monaco Walk

By Cassandra Tanti - February 18, 2020

The 9th edition of the Pink Ribbon Monaco Walk has been a huge success, with close to 200 participants dressing in pink and supporting a very important cause.

The skies were clear on Sunday 17th February and despite it being the start of the school holidays, Pink Ribbon Monaco founder Natasha Frost says she is very happy with the turnout.

HSH Prince Albert helped kick off the walk which in the end raised 2,000€ for the Princess Grace Hospital.

Pink Ribbon Monaco Founder Natasha Frost and HSH Prince Albert

“It was great to hand the cheque to Benoite de Sevelinges, the hospital director,” Natasha told Monaco Life. “The money will be used for cancer patients to help with their comfort and contribute to post reconstruction nipple dermo-pigmentation.”

Now in its ninth year, the Pink Ribbon Monaco Walk follows a five kilometres circuit around the Principality and is an opportunity for people of all ages to support friends and family while raising awareness about breast cancer screening. Each year, the walk takes place alongside the Monaco Run.

 

Photos courtesy: Pink Ribbon Monaco

 





 

 

