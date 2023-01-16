Hundreds of jobs up for grabs at employment forum

A huge recruitment drive is being held on 26th January as the region’s biggest employers, including Monte-Carlo SBM, look to fill hundreds of positions for this year.

The Employment and Training Forum (Forum de l’emploi et de la formation), now in its 18th year, is an opportunity to meet face-to-face with more than 50 employment and training companies throughout the French Riviera and Monaco.

Organised by SIVOM Villefranche-sur-Mer, in collaboration with Monaco Employment Services, the forum covers six municipalities and attracts more than 1,500 job seekers each year.

Monaco’s biggest employer, Monte-Carlo SBM, will be represented at the event for positions at its famed institutions including the Hôtel de Paris and the Hôtel Hermitage. They will be joined by other iconic hotels including the Metropole Monte-Carlo Hotel, the Grand Hôtel du Cap Ferrat, the Royal Riviera and the Fairmont Monte-Carlo.

Employment agencies such as Adecco will also be present, as well as the armed forces, security agencies, Super U, Fragonard, and the municipalities of Villefranch-sur-Mer, Beauilieu-sur-Mer, and Cap d’Ail.

Visitors should bring their CVs and communication skills! The positions offered will be based on CDD, CDI and temporary contracts.

The forum will be held at the Beulieu-sur-Mer gymnasium on 26th January from 9am to 1pm.

For a list of the jobs on offer, visit: https://emploi.sivom-villefranche.org/offres-demploi/

Interested parties can also send their CV to: recrutement@sbm.mc

Photo source: Ultimate Driving Tours/Lion Stone Events