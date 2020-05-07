Reduced number of trains to discourage useage

Thursday, May 7, 2020
The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 95: 82 now cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
The government said on Thursday evening that public transport services between regions would be severely limited in the coming weeks to encourage people to avoid unnecessary travel.
Photo: Pixabay
France’s Prime Minister has confirmed that Monday 11th May will mark the beginning of the country’s “progressive” exit from lockdown, saying that bars and restaurants may open from early June in "green" areas including the French Riviera.
Faced with a global collapse driven by lockdowns and the shutdown of tourism in all key markets, the luxury industry faces a challenge like never before.
As France prepares to lift its lockdown, train services are gradually resuming across the region, albeit at a reduced capacity.
Private business airline Jet Class has launched a ‘FlightPooling’ initiative to help people experiencing difficulties repatriating during the crisis. The company says it does not aim to make money from the service, but rather provide a flexible, safe and cost-effective flight sharing programme.