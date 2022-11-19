Ice skating rink to be replaced with The Roller Station

The blow of not having a winter ice rink at Stade Nautique has been softened by word from the government that it will be replaced by a roller-skating rink.

The government announced on Thursday that the much-loved ice rink at the Stade Nautique Rainier III will not go ahead this winter season due to the energy crisis.

However, on Friday it revealed that the swimming pool will instead be converted into a roller skating rink.

Dubbed The Roller Station, it will be open from 2nd December to 26th February and for those who don’t have their own skates, there will be rollerblades available to rent, the price of which will be covered by the entry ticket.

The Roller Station opening hours vary depending on the time period, but are generally midday to 9pm weekdays, and 10.30pm on Friday and Saturday nights.

Tickets are €5 euros with skate rental, €2 without rental and €16 for a school subscription.

The traditional ‘Ice Party’ for 12-to-17-year-old Monaco residents and schoolchildren is scheduled for 7th December.

The Mairie is also reducing energy consumption by switching off the Christmas lights throughout the city at 11pm weekdays, and 2am on the weekend. The Principality has spent years converting to energy efficient LED lights.