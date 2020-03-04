Il Pirata at Monte-Carlo Opera

Wednesday, March 4, 2020
There are now 10 positive cases of the coronavirus in the Alpes Maritimes, the latest are two women aged 45 and 65 living in Nice
Spanish tenor Celso Albelo will be performing as Gualtiero. Mr Albelo is currently one of the best singers in the international scene, and has been acclaimed in Monte Carlo for singing operas such as Rigoletto, Guillaume Tell or I Puritani.
The opera will take place on 5th and 8th March.
Top photo: Celso Albelo, copyright Javier del Real
The Prince's Government has consolidated its strategic relationship with the United Nations Environment Program in the fight against plastic pollution.
Entrepreneurs in Monaco have heard that, while the current coronavirus epidemic is having immediate consequences, there are many other factors to consider when planning for the future.
A new report by real estate brokerage firms Douglas Elliman and Frank Knight reveals that Monaco is still the world’s most expensive city, where US$1 million gets buyers only 162 square feet of property.
The Vincenzo Bellini opera Il Pirata makes its way to the Auditorium Rainier III, Salle Yakov Kreizberg for two spectacular shows this week.