Il Pirata at Monte-Carlo Opera

[caption id="attachment_29383" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Charly Gallo/DC[/caption] The 9th Monaco International Meetings and the Mediterranean have just opened at the Oceanographic Museum, in the presence of Prince Albert, Patrice Cellario, Minister of the Interior and many prominent personalities. Created by Elisabeth Bréaud, President and Director, this year's theme is “Artists and intellectuals in the Mediterranean, their places, their roles, their challenges.” In his opening speech, the Sovereign Prince said: “Thanks to these meetings, it will be possible over two days to promote the artistic expression, the heritage, the philosophers, and the writers who were born on the Mediterranean in order to appreciate the impact of the artists who come from it or who speak about it.” The inaugural lecture was then delivered by Jérôme Clément, former President of the Alliance Française Foundation, former President of ARTE and the National Centre for Cinema and Moving Image. Prince Albert presented the important RIMM prize to Elias Sanbar, writer and Ambassador of Palestine to UNESCO since 2012. Intellectuals and creative minds from the shores of the Mediterranean will exchange views over three round tables and try to renew their shared vision. After the closing of the symposium on Friday, March 16, the screening of the film “Brooks, Meadows and Lovely Faces” will take place at the Théâtre des Variétés at 8:30 pm, in the presence of Egyptian director, Yousry Nasrallah, and in collaboration with the audiovisual archives of Monaco. Open to the public free of charge. More information: www.rimm-mc.org https://monacolife.net/prince-albert-announces-new-award-with-nobel-sustainability-trust-and-global-green-investment-bank/