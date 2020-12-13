Weather
5 ° C
5°C
Sunday, December 13, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

9 new Covid cases on 12 Dec. brings total to 668: 6 hospitalised, 3 resident + 2 in ICU, 1 resident, 31 home monitored, 596 recoveries, 3 deaths

Impressive auction to fund global sea mission

Impressive auction to fund global sea mission

By Cassandra Tanti - December 13, 2020

Thomas Capiten had to postpone his five-year mission to meet the “heroes of the ocean” because of Covid. But the Prince and local personalities are now rallying behind Thomas and his dream.

Thomas Capiten is nothing if not persistent. As organiser of the ‘Thalas’ operation for ocean preservation and awareness, he had everything ready to start his five-year mission at the start of 2020.

Then Covid happened and the whole thing fell apart before his eyes, as sponsors were forced to cancel or defer financing, setting his trip back months or even years.

Capiten was close to abandoning his plan altogether as things hit a low point over the summer, when he decided to make one more push to make his mission happen.

Thus, the plans for a charity event began to take shape. Under the moniker Together for Thalas, Capiten approached the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the Club of Resident Foreigners of Monaco (CREM), Lia Riva, the CEO of Monaco Boat Services and several other local entities to sponsor a charity event to raise the funds necessary to get his voyage back on track.

This event will be held on 26th January at the Riva tunnel and consists of a charity sale of works and collectibles donated to the association by Prince Albert, local artist Marcos Marin, champion free diver Pierre Frolla,  and many others.

There is also an online auction where donors can now bid on the prizes in support of the Thalas expedition.

Thalas is an educational and support project for innovations related to ocean protection. They host educational programmes in more than 750 schools in 35 countries, as well as an ocean engineering programme at 15 higher learning facilities.

The expedition Capiten is raising funds for is a dual purpose voyage. He will take to the seas and during his trip will be in contact, via a special communications link, with over 800 schools, hosting real time exchanges with students. He will also travel to visit people he calls “heroes” who are working towards or implementing initiatives that help the environment. Capiten will connect his heroes with researchers and engineers who may be able to help them further their projects.

A catalogue with all the pieces up for grabs can be found on the website at www.thalas.me/ensemble-pour-thalas/

For more information, visit their website on www.thalas.me

 

Photo: The Thalas catamaran, source Thalas

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco’s new ocean “anthem”

Editors pics

December 9, 2020 | Local News

Prince’s Foundation supports Ocean X

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has signed an agreement with the ocean exploration organisation Ocean X to develop marine conservation activities.

0
December 6, 2020 | Local News

Monaco Declaration delivered at ocean symposium

“Ocean pollution is widespread, worsening and, in most countries, poorly controlled." That’s the key message to have come out of the 1st Human Health and Ocean forum in Monaco.

0
December 4, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Beautiful, ethical, organic, local

SBM’s signature festive cake this year is the Honey Flower, a stunning celebration of local ingredients prepared by the Principality’s finest pastry chefs.

0
December 3, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Third Covid screening test now in action

Rapid antigen tests are being rolled out throughout the Principality, with results obtainable within 30 minutes.

0

daily

December 13, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Impressive auction to fund global sea mission

Cassandra Tanti

Thomas Capiten had to postpone his five-year mission to meet the “heroes of the ocean” because of Covid. But the Prince and others are now rallying behind Thomas and his dream.

0
December 11, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco’s new ocean “anthem”

Cassandra Tanti

The Principality has a new unofficial anthem: Love the Ocean, by local Monegasque talent Olivia Dorato. Find out how you can stream it here.

0
December 11, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Peace and Sport Awards go virtual

Stephanie Horsman

The 2020 Peace and Sport Awards will be given out from 14th to 18th December, only this year, all the action will be online.

0
December 11, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Drug swabs used by Monaco police

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco police now have a new tool in their arsenal against driving whilst under the influence - new saliva swabs that can be used to detect the presence of a variety of drugs.

0
MORE STORIES

What’s on at the Monte-Carlo Circus

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_10520" align="alignnone" width="960"]Photo: Facebook Festival International du Cirque de Monte-Carlo Photo: Facebook Festival International du Cirque de Monte-Carlo[/caption] A big occasion for all circus enthusiasts is the Open Door "Circus Animals" show, rehearsals with commentary today, Saturday, January 21, from 3 to 4 pm at the Fontvieille big top, with free entry. The prayer service will be held under the big top on January 23 at 7 pm, while the friendly football match between Prince Albert’s Barbagiuans and the circus artists’ team will take place at the Cap d’Ail stadium on Monday, January 23, at 8:30 pm. Two exhibitions during January celebrate the world of the circus. At the Columbus Hotel, Petit Gougou, the ring master of the International Circus Festival of Monte Carlo, will present an exhibition of paintings and items entitled "Récréation" (Play-time), while at the Marriott Riviera hotel, "Vive le cirque" (Long live the circus) showcases works by Igor Akimov. Both exhibitions are organised by the International Circus Festival of Monte Carlo Organising Committee and the Monegasque Association of Friends of the Circus. To underline the fact that January is always the month of the Circus in the Principality, a stamp created by the Office des Timbres Poste de Monaco, featuring the Festival's poster and with a face value of €1.10, has been on sale since January 3. READ MORE: More top acts for Circus Festival READ ALSO: GenderHopes exhibit promotes confident, strong girls

Hit me with your best shot Monaco...

Local News Nancy Heslin -
[video width="1280" height="720" mp4="https://monacolife.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Maddytrailer.mp4"][/video] Trainers background: Equestrian, surfer, runner, Maddy has been doing Pilates for nearly 15 years and teaches Mat & Reformer Pilates from beginner to advanced level Type of workout: 60-minutes pilates sessions Target area: Pilates is a full-body exercise system that focuses on addressing postural weaknesses and strengthening the core from the inside out Who’s the workout for: All bodies – young, old, ultra-fit or anyone completely new to exercise What equipment do you need: A mat and other props like a Magic Circle, a ball, a foam roller or bands Few names of clients: Models & CEOs Hardcore level: Depends on what clients ask for but Maddy’s known for being hardcore Two years ago, during a consultation with an oral surgeon about a possible gingival graft, he concluded the appointment by saying: “Vous brosser les dents comme vous vivez votre vie – trop vite.” At first I thought it was a nifty mantra – “Brush your teeth like you live your life” – but then it dawned on me: a dentist made this personal assessment in a first and brief meeting. From a professional point of view, he had the tools and the eye to determine that I had damaged a small section of my gums, but how could he tell that I’m always on the go? My husband can tell. At my slowest, I’m always hustling five paces in front of him, or sighing at our front door waiting for him to get a move on. He blends into the laidback Mediterranean lifestyle; my lack of patience grates against it. Perhaps this is the reason that the practice of yoga and Pilates has always escaped me. I can’t sit still for too long – my thought process at the best of times is in permanent overdrive – so when I’m on the floor concentrating on my breathing or holding one pose for too long that’s supposed to help lengthen my spine, my impatience flares and reduces my spine to tears. After five minutes, and glancing back and forth from the ceiling to my watch 75 times, I’m done. Which is odd, because I can swimrun for seven hours during a Sunday training session and the time flies by. In my mind, yoga and Pilates were part of some new age “non-exercise” bandwagon that female celebs jumped on to cover-up the fact that their toned bodies were actually a result of “I don’t do that eating thing” (actual quote by an A-List actress at Monte Carlo Bay). After meeting Pilates teacher Maddy Karlsson, who was born in Sweden to a Czech mom and Swedish dad but moved to Belgium at the age of three, I can admit when I’m wrong. IMG_7021 Maddy gives me an intro Pilates session at Plage Larvotto. Before getting down to the nitty gritty, she explained that Pilates is the thinking person's exercise system – “a maintenance for your body like a tune-up is for a car” – with movements and stretches to make the body stronger, longer and more flexible. “Joseph Pilates called his method ‘contrology’,” she said, “and he believed the powerhouse – the core – was instrumental in maintaining our spines and in gaining better control in our movements. His exercises address all the muscles of the body, including the ones you didn't know you had.” While the popularity of reformer machines and portable apparatus surging over the past decade, people often assume that Pilates is "more efficient" with equipment but according to Maddy, who conducts the majority of her sessions in clients’ homes, “I would say the contrary is more accurate. The mat is more functional and provides no support.” Maddy unrolls her mat on the pier with a flick of the wrist, and has me stand legs hip-width apart facing her as she begins Pilates 101: the Standing Roll Down. I quickly see has a knack for explaining, which not every teacher does. Next thing I know, I’m in a Downward Dog position, with Maddy’s strong hands on my shoulders to maximise the stretch. If I were a cat, I would have purred. With a degree in Business, Maddy worked for a Member of the Shadow Cabinet in the British Parliament but left London in 2009. “When I first moved to Monaco I was only teaching Pilates as a hobby but over the years the demand increased and I made it my main occupation, along with health and wellness coaching.” It’s clear why anyone interested in toning up wants to work with Maddy. Her encouraging nature is sincere, but it’s her one-on-one attention that stands out, ensuring that the single leg stretch, double leg stretch, single straight leg stretches, double leg stretch and crisscross, flat ab roll ups – you name it – are executed correctly. After years of doing the plank the wrong way, I have finally been set straight. Even though we did a beginner session, using both the Magic Circle and a ball (there’s nowhere for your love handles to hide in Pilates), I was taken aback by how fast the hour passed and how strong my body felt the following day. Which is part of the reason she latched onto Pilates in the first place. An athletic child, Maddy dreamt of becoming a professional jockey. At 19, she met a professional athlete and moved with him to Australia where she began intense training as a runner. A firm believer in the "no pain, no gain" approach at the time, Maddy focused on burning calories at any cost. Knee and joint problems kicked in and her doctor advised she take up Pilates or yoga, and swimming instead. “I tried yoga but I wasn't open to the spiritual element but I immediately started feeling the benefits of Pilates in my body and mind. Suddenly I was walking taller and feeling looser but also much stronger than before. My posture and balance improved dramatically and I finally gained the long lean muscles I had worked so hard for before – to no success!” Another advantage with Pilates, if you have a broken bone, you can work your way through it, unlike running. “Last year I broke my ankle and Pilates allowed me to keep moving and stay super fit despite not being able to put my foot on the ground for several weeks at a time.” Maddy said that with Pilates, her body responded much better to being a little kinder on it. Forget my teeth brushing mantra, my new easygoing words to live by are: “Treat your body as you want life to treat you”. Maybe that way I'll end up with a body like Maddy Karlsson. A one-hour Pilates session with Maddy Karlsson is €90, or €800 for 10. For more see mkpilates.mc Article first published May 13, 2017.  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=16231

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=15570