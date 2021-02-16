Weather
13 ° C
13°C
6°C
Sunny Intervals
Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

13 new Covid cases on 16 Feb. brings total to 1,787: 45 hospitalised: 29 resident + 9 in ICU: 5 resident, 93 home monitored, 1,562 recoveries, 21 deaths

IMSEE: a decade of rising temps and extreme weather

IMSEE: a decade of rising temps and extreme weather

By Stephanie Horsman - February 16, 2021

The average temperature over the past decade in Monaco was more than 1°C hotter than the norm. It was also a decade that saw extreme heat waves and months without a single drop of rain.

The latest report by Monaco’s statistics group IMSEE reveals that temperatures in the decade from 2011 to 2020 in the Principality had a marked increase, with three of the four hottest years on record taking place in 2020, 2019, 2018. The average temperature last year was 17.8°C, while the average temperature for the decade was +1.33°C compared to the climactic normal.

Data shows that 2020 was a particularly hot year, with greater than normal temperatures most of the year, except for the months of October and December. The summer was punctuated by episodes of extreme heat, with a record high of 33.3°C recorded on 9th August at the weather station in the Jardin Exotique.

An abundance of sunshine contributed to the mild winters enjoyed in Monaco, with over seven hours of sun on average per day. The number of hours of sunshine was more or less the same in 2020 as it was in 2019, but the monthly distribution was skewed – there were 87 fewer hours of sunshine in March, but there were 52 more hours of sun in April and 37 more in May.

According to IMSEE, since the early 1970’s, every decade has shown an increase in temperatures over the previous one. The decade ending in 2020 is no exception. There was not a single negative temperature recorded in 2019 or 2020, with the low being a relatively balmy 6.6°C.

Rainfall totals show that five years in the decade had abundant rain, including 2014 which was a year of record rainfall. Despite this, the cumulative rain totals for the decade are below normal. Monaco’s norm is 735.4mm of precipitation on 63 days per year. 2020 saw 715mm, so was only slightly below the average. The spring and the month of December were the wettest with higher than usual accumulation. By contrast, February, July and August were almost without rain at all.

The number of major storms also are also notable, with examples such as Storm Alex in October followed by another massive storm in November which caused widespread flooding and fatalities, becoming more common than in the past. Storm Alex produced an incredible 100mm of rain in Monaco, making it one to remember for many.

 

Photo by Monaco Life

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleHermitage Fine Art Auction adapts to Covid
Next articleThe story behind ‘Grace Forever’ at the CHPG

Editors pics

January 21, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New developments in vaccination programme

The Grimaldi Forum will become vaccination headquarters from Monday, while a new online booking service is helping to speed up the rollout in Monaco.

0
January 17, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Vaccination campaign: who’s in round two?

Close to 2,400 elderly residents and health workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19. The next stage begins on Tuesday, targeting people in two more vulnerable categories.

0
December 31, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Strict restaurant rules from 2nd January

People will have to prove they are either a Monaco resident, or are working or staying in the Principality, in order to dine at local restaurants from Saturday.

0
December 14, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

‘Tis the season…

Faced with a possible blowout in Covid cases when holiday travellers return to Monaco, the government is offering free PCR tests without prescription to boost screening.

0

daily

February 17, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Crime down, misdemeanours up in 2020

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco saw a clear decline in criminal offences in 2020 compared to the previous year, though fines and warnings for breaking Covid-related rules kept the force busy.

0
February 16, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco’s incidence rate halved within a week

Stephanie Horsman

The government is now revealing Monaco's weekly incidence rate as part of its regular communication about the coronavirus situation, a figure which has just halved within a week.  

0
February 16, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

IMSEE: a decade of rising temps and extreme weather

Stephanie Horsman

The average temp over the past decade in Monaco was more than 1°C hotter than the norm. It was also a decade that saw extreme heat waves and months without a single drop of rain.

0
February 12, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Officers take on new role during Covid

Stephanie Horsman

Protecting Monaco’s citizens has always been a priority of the public service, but its members have been safeguarding the population in a completely unexpected way for a few months now.

0
MORE STORIES

Gottlieb’s anti-drink driving association adds new car...

Be Safe, the drink-driving awareness association initiated by Princess Stephanie’s daughter Camille Gottlieb, has been gifted with a shuttle car by the National Council.

Glamorous couple tie the knot in surprise...

Archduchess of Austria Eleonore von Habsburg has married Belgian racing driver Jérôme d’Ambrosio in an intimate ceremony in Monaco.