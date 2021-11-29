IMSEE reveals real vaccination situation in Monaco

Monday, November 29, 2021
As the world braces itself for the latest Covid mutation and a fifth wave, vaccinations are more important than ever in the fight against serious illness and death. So, where is the Principality in its campaign?
The government stopped publicly releasing its weekly vaccination figures in mid-September, when it reported that 77% of the eligible population aged 12 and over had received at least their first dose of Covid vaccine.
