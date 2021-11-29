Weather
2 ° C
2°C
Monday, November 29, 2021

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

0 Covid cases 28 Nov, 11 hospitalised, 2 in ICU, 146 home monitored, 3,523 recoveries, 36 deaths, 198 incidence rate

IMSEE reveals real vaccination situation in Monaco

IMSEE reveals real vaccination situation in Monaco

By Cassandra Tanti - November 29, 2021

As the world braces itself for the latest Covid mutation and a fifth wave, vaccinations are more important than ever in the fight against serious illness and death. So, where is the Principality in its campaign?

The most recent report set out by IMSEE, Monaco’s official statistical agency, on the vaccination campaign in the country shows some rather telling news about who is getting jabbed and where.

With a total population of 39,633, IMSEE states that as of 21st November, 57,300 injections had been administered, almost evenly split between first and second doses.

But these numbers don’t show the whole picture.

Looking deeper into the report, it details that 9,500 doses were given to residents of France and about 200 to Italian residents. These number reflect people who work but do not live in Monaco.

On the flip side, there are underestimations in the number of actual residents who are jabbed, as the population is made up of many residents who received their inoculations abroad. Unless these residents have declared themselves at the Vaccination Centre in order to obtain a health pass or to have serological monitoring, they would not have been added to recent official data studies.

These discrepancies have led the statistical agency to revise accounting methods and it is now only including people who reside and were vaccinated in the Principality. In order to receive the moniker “vaccinated in Monaco”, it is possible to have received a first dose outside Monaco and then declare to authorities for the second dose at the Vaccination Centre, in addition to those who were vaccinated fully in the country.

Using these criteria, Monaco’s total vaccination rate for people aged 12 and over stands at 65%. People aged 75 and over have the highest totals, with 91.5% being jabbed. The lowest, not surprisingly, are the 12 to 17-year-olds, who were the last to be offered the shot, with a vaccination coverage of 38.4%.

Lying in between come the 18 to 34’s, of which 51.4% are vaccinated, 35 to 44’s at 53.9%, 45-54’s at 59.2%, 55 to 64’s at 76.7% and the 65 to 74’s at 71.8%.

The booster programme has reached 3.5% of the over 75 year group, 29.6% of the 64 to 74 range and 7% of those 55 to 64.

The government stopped publicly releasing its weekly vaccination figures in mid-September, when it reported that  77% of the eligible population aged 12 and over had received at least their first dose of Covid vaccine.

The government says it will resume the reporting of vaccination figures through the website www.imsee.mc every two weeks. 

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articlePassing through Monaco: Ava Airways CEO Olivier Arrindell

Editors pics

October 11, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco relaxes some Covid restrictions

Masks are no longer mandatory outdoors except in highly populated areas. The government has also announced that people over 65 can receive a third dose of the Covid vaccine.

0
September 2, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

MYS Series: The Superyacht Broker

Key to the success of the Monaco Yacht Show are the guys that shake down the deals and act as the bridge between the buyer and the seller - The Brokers. Meet Patrick Coote.

0
July 17, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

All the highlights from the Red Cross Summer Concert

It was an historic moment as Jamie Cullum took to the stage in the Place du Casino for the Red Cross Summer Concert on Friday night, watched on by the Princely family. 

0
June 28, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Population urged to take part in major Covid study

Monaco has launched a large-scale epidemiological study to determine how much of the population is protected against Covid-19, and free antibody tests are part of the programme.

0

daily

November 29, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

IMSEE reveals real vaccination situation in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

As the world braces itself for the latest Covid mutation and a fifth wave, vaccinations are more important than ever in the fight against serious illness and death. So, where is the Principality in its campaign?

0
November 29, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Omicron has arrived

Stephanie Horsman

The new Omicron variant of the Covid virus, originally spotted in South Africa, has reached France, but is it really something to be worried about?

0
November 29, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

CSM professor awarded for lifesaving research in cell therapy

Cassandra Tanti

Prof. Eliane Gluckman has received a Lifetime Achievement Award for her therapy research that's led to the life-saving treatment of children with leukemia or life-threatening hereditary diseases.

0
November 27, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Masks outdoors, no dancing, health pass for terraces

Cassandra Tanti

Amid an unprecedented rise in Covid circulation throughout the Principality, the government is reinstating a number of restrictions in an effort to prevent another lockdown.

0
MORE STORIES

Malizia II-Yacht Club de Monaco returns to...

After four months in the yard for nearly 5,000 hours of winter maintenance, the Principality of Monaco’s IMOCA 60’ racing yacht, Malizia II-Yacht Club de Monaco, is back on the race circuit for the season with Boris Herrmann at the helm.

New test determines level of immunity to...

A French laboratory has developed a blood test that is capable of determining a person’s level of immunity after contracting Covid-19. The test is being hailed as a “precious tool” in the lifting of lockdown measures.  