Weather
4 ° C
4°C
Tuesday, December 7, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

17 Covid cases 6 Dec, 7 hospitalised - 2 residents, 2 in ICU, 118 home monitored, 3,736 recoveries, 36 deaths, 409 incidence rate

In-form Monaco thump lowly Metz

In-form Monaco thump lowly Metz

By Luke Entwistle - December 6, 2021

AS Monaco continued on their recent upward trajectory with a comfortable 4-0 victory at home to Ligue 1 strugglers Metz, leaving Nico Kovac’s men just a point off the European places.

Having subjected Angers to a comprehensive 3-1 defeat in midweek, Kovac’s side have now registered seven goals in the last two matches, after a relatively barren spell in front of goal.

Monaco’s energetic high-press, which was so key to their midweek victory, was once again on show here on Sunday, and reaped immediate rewards. Within 90 seconds, Myron Boadu’s closing-down of the Metz goalkeeper forced a rushed clearance. Pushed up and primed to intercept was Aurelien Tchouameni, who advanced the ball to Gelson Martins. He, in-turn, set up Sofiane Diop, who swivelled and made a well-placed shot into the bottom corner.

Despite Monaco’s domination, Metz had a glaring opportunity to equalise when captain Dylan Bronn found himself unmarked, just six yards out, but he could only head wide when it seemed easier to score.

Monaco punished them for that miss as Kevin Volland sent Metz goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja the wrong way from the spot on the stroke of half-time, after Metz were adjudged to have handled in their own box.

Gelson Martins, who has looked right at home in Kovac’s recently implemented 4-2-3-1 formation, managed to bundle one over the line early in the second-half, despite the best efforts of the Metz goalkeeper.

Having scored the third, the game drifted towards its inevitable conclusion; Metz failed to muster any considerable threat, and Prince Albert II, as well as over 1,000 youngsters who were invited to the fixture, watched-on as Monaco strolled to victory.

Before the final whistle, however, the near 5,000-strong crowd were treated to one more moment of excellence. Substitutes Aleksandr Golovin and Wissam Ben Yedder, combining for a classy goal late-on, the Russian back-heeling to the French international, who cut inside and curled beautifully into the corner, putting a sheen on the already emphatic result.

Post-match, Kovac reflected on what has been a positive week for the Principality side: “It was a very good performance on our part today. We dominated the match, and Metz didn’t even have a shot on target. It is therefore a really good week for us.”

The consecutive victories leave Kovac’s side in a much more positive league position going into difficult matches against PSG and Rennes in the league. “We’re climbing up the table little-by-little, which, apart from PSG who are playing their own championship, is very close. Lots of teams are capable of fighting for European places.”

Next up, AS Monaco head to Sturm Graz in Austria in the Europa League on Thursday, with progression to the knockout stages already secured.

 

 

Photo source: AS Monaco

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleRoca make comeback win against Reims
Next articleTitle race in Saudi Arabia turns nasty

Editors pics

December 3, 2021 | Culture

Video: Karl Lagerfeld estate auction

Inside One Monte-Carlo, the story of legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld unfolded in a pre-auction display of his personal possessions. We spoke to Sotheby’s lead auctioneer Pierre Mothes.

0
December 2, 2021 | Local News

F1’s Lando Norris reveals move to Monaco

McLaren’s British driver Lando Norris has announced his move to Monaco, joining other racing greats including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo in becoming residents of the Principality.

0
December 1, 2021 | Local News

Christmas in Monaco: Hôtel Metropole Monte-Carlo

Feel the spirit of Christmas at the Hôtel Metropole Monte-Carlo this festive season, where giant firs, Santa’s sleigh and sweet treats await the young, old and everyone in between.

0
November 30, 2021 | Culture

Josephine Baker enters Pantheon, remains stay in Monaco

Monaco has marked the entry of Josephine Baker into the Pantheon in Paris with a moving ceremony at the Monaco cemetery where her remains will stay, at the request of her family.

0

daily

December 6, 2021 | Culture

Jim Mellon invests in start-up accelerator Monaco Foundry

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco Foundry has just announced that British billionaire entrepreneur Jim Mellon will be investing in the company to take it to the next level. 

0
December 6, 2021 | Culture

Title race in Saudi Arabia turns nasty

Luke Entwistle

Sunday’s inaugural Saudi Arabia Grand Prix played host to one of the most memorable and dramatic F1 races in recent history, treating us to multiple red flags and collisions between the title rivals.

0
December 6, 2021 | Culture

In-form Monaco thump lowly Metz

Luke Entwistle

AS Monaco continued on their recent upward trajectory with a comfortable 4-0 victory at home to Ligue 1 strugglers Metz, leaving Nico Kovac’s men just a point off the European places.

0
December 6, 2021 | Culture

Roca make comeback win against Reims

Luke Entwistle

AS Monaco basketball ended a four-game losing streak on Saturday, overcoming a three-point deficit going into the final quarter to beat Reims 90-83 at the Salle Gaston Médecin.

0
MORE STORIES

Energy Forum is fast approaching

Local News Staff Writer -
The 4th Annual Energy Security Forum is scheduled to take place at the Yacht Club of Monaco this May with the backing of world leaders.

Tower case continues this week

Local News Staff Writer -
odeontowerSuspended prison sentences and fines have been called for by prosecutors in the Odeon Tower case. A total of eleven defendants are on trial in Marseille for corruption, tax fraud and money-laundering. The developers, Claudio and Paolo Marzocco, face two years suspended and a fine of €100,000 each if found guilty of bribing Gerard Spinelli, mayor of Beausoleil, the French commune that borders the building. Prosecutors have called for three years suspended sentence for the mayor, plus a fine of €65,000 and three years of ineligibility for public office. The trial is expected to finish by the end of this week. Odeon Tower was a hole in the ground at the time of the alleged offences, more than seven years ago. Now the finished building, the tallest in Monaco, stands 170 metres tall and has 49 floors. In addition to private luxury apartments and offices, the Tower is also home to several hundred Monegasques.