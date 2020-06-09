In photos: Princess celebrates Mother’s Day with new mums and family

Princess Charlene spent the morning of Mother’s Day on Sunday congratulating new mums at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre and meeting their babies, before spending a quiet lunch with her family.

Although the Princess was was wearing a mask, it was clear to see her swooning over the little cherubs recently born at the CHPG.

The new mums were obviously delighted by the visit, which is traditionally performed on Mother’s Day each year and organised by the Monaco Red Cross.

The mothers also received gift bags from the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and the Princess Grace Foundation.



Afterwards, Princess Charlene, Prince Albert and their children Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, shared some family time and a nice lunch at Le Castelroc restaurant, which had recently opened its doors.

© Photos: Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace