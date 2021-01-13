Incidence rate in PACA exceeds “maximum threshold”

Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
33 new Covid cases on 13 Jan. brings total to 1,128: 21 hospitalised: 13 resident + 8 in ICU: 6 resident, 122 home monitored, 926 recoveries, 7 deaths
Victoria climbed to top spot for girls’ names in 2020, while Léo remained most popular for boys. Figures also show there were slightly more deaths recorded in a year marked by Covid-19.
An exhibition by photographer JC Vinaj is putting on display the riches of Monaco through its flora and fauna in Principality of Monaco - Biodiversity under high surveillance.
Five out of six departments in the PACA region have gone beyond acceptable government-set levels of new Covid cases, according to assessments from the week of 4th to 10th January.
Talks will be held next week to decide the fate of this year’s Six Nations rugby tournament as France raises concerns about the potential spread of the new UK variant of the Covid virus.