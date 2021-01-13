Weather
3 ° C
3°C
Wednesday, January 13, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

33 new Covid cases on 13 Jan. brings total to 1,128: 21 hospitalised: 13 resident + 8 in ICU: 6 resident, 122 home monitored, 926 recoveries, 7 deaths

Incidence rate in PACA exceeds “maximum threshold”

Incidence rate in PACA exceeds “maximum threshold”

By Stephanie Horsman - January 13, 2021

Five out of six departments in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region have gone beyond acceptable government-set levels of new Covid cases, according to assessments from the week of 4th to 10th January.

Blame it on the holidays. That’s the word from the authorities in neighbouring Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (PACA) region if France when faced with an alarming new spike in coronavirus cases.

Epidemiological reports from PACA’s regional health agency on Tuesday revealed that for the week of 4th to 10th January, five out of the six departments passed the alert threshold for new Covid infections. In real numbers, this means that the incidence rate has exceeded 250 positive test results per 100,000 residents.

Authorities are concerned there will be a large rebound in cases due to the loosening of measures that came about during the holiday period. The fears are backed by hard fact, as Public Health France, the governmental agency that reports to the Ministry of Health, confirmed a sharp increase in cases since the start of the year.

This rise coincides with the incubation period for the virus, which sits at anywhere between five and 14 days. This kind of spike has not been seen in the region since mid-October, six weeks after the resumption of school.

The Alpes-Maritimes, Monaco’s nearest neighbour, is amongst those that have seen a significant rise in cases. Only the Alpes-Haute-de-Provence has escaped the surge so far.

The high number of new cases in France coincides with a similar situation in the Principality. Tuesday saw 25 new cases, bringing the total to 1,092 people infected in Monaco. A seventh death, that of a 75-year-old victim, was also reported by Princess Grace Hospital on Tuesday morning.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleSix Nations postponement looms large
Next articleThrough the lens: Monaco’s biodiversity

Editors pics

January 13, 2021 | Culture

Crucial funding continues for Monaco’s main cultural centre

The Grimaldi Forum’s largest sponsor, CMB, has renewed its partnership for 2021, securing a world-class cultural programme for the year including the Alberto Giacometti summer expo.

0
January 12, 2021 | Local News

Prince highlights Med initiatives at Paris summit

Prince Albert has addressed world leaders at the One Planet Summit in France’s capital, saying that the preservation of seas and forests is the preservation of humanity.

0
January 11, 2021 | Business & Finance

CSM signs finance deal with coral molecule maker

The CSM has become the first public entity to take an interest in a private company, signing a financial deal with startup Coraliotech for its work applying coral molecules to human health.

0
January 8, 2021 | Local News

Prince Albert: “This is not the America I know”

Prince Albert says that President Trump “has to be held accountable” for his role in the riots at the United States Capitol that left five dead, including a police officer.

0

daily

January 13, 2021 | Local News

Civil status figures give snapshot of 2020

Cassandra Tanti

Victoria climbed to top spot for girls’ names in 2020, while Léo remained most popular for boys. Figures also show there were slightly more deaths recorded in a year marked by Covid-19.

0
January 13, 2021 | Local News

Through the lens: Monaco’s biodiversity

Cassandra Tanti

An exhibition by photographer JC Vinaj is putting on display the riches of Monaco through its flora and fauna in Principality of Monaco - Biodiversity under high surveillance.

0
January 13, 2021 | Local News

Incidence rate in PACA exceeds “maximum threshold”

Stephanie Horsman

Five out of six departments in the PACA region have gone beyond acceptable government-set levels of new Covid cases, according to assessments from the week of 4th to 10th January.

0
January 13, 2021 | Local News

Six Nations postponement looms large

Stephanie Horsman

Talks will be held next week to decide the fate of this year’s Six Nations rugby tournament as France raises concerns about the potential spread of the new UK variant of the Covid virus.

0
MORE STORIES

Mon. March 27 – “Photography Explained” by...

Local News Staff Writer -
Monday 27 March, 6.30 pm, Monaco Multimedia Library (Louis Notari Library) Lecture on the topic “Photography Explained” by Adrien Rebaudo Information: +377 93 30 64 48

Swift action on faulty pipes

Local News Staff Writer -
  [caption id="attachment_8929" align="aligncenter" width="900"]Photo: gouv.mc Photo: gouv.mc[/caption] The Government has responded to problems relating to faulty pipelines within the residential complex "Les Jardins d'Apolline" by appointing an official to coordinate the rehabilitation of the homes that have been affected by the problems. Jean Castellini, Minister of Finance and Economy, issued a statement on Thursday evening following a meeting between his department, the Department of Social Affairs and Health, the Department of Infrastructure, Environment and Urban Planning, and representatives of the inhabitants of the building, “In order to better manage the problems related to the building's faulty pipelines, and in response to the wishes of the residents, the government has appointed a single interlocutor, Mrs Elodie Boyer, who will coordinate the rehabilitation of the dwellings. To do this, an email address "ddejap@gouv.mc" has been created. “At the same time, people who have to leave their homes during the construction period will be relocated free of charge during this period, with retroactive effect if rent has already been paid. The State will bear the costs of removal and will facilitate all the necessary steps, in particular with regard to services. “If a part of the apartment is not habitable but a relocation is not necessary, a 50 percent reduction of the rent will be granted. “Finally, in the case of a Capital Accumulation Contract, occupants will be exempt from charges during the duration of the work and the payment deadline will be deferred until the end of the work. In case of imperative relocation, the inhabitants will be able, if they wish, to stay in their new apartment. The Minister said work on the restoration of defective pipelines will begin during the first quarter of 2017 and will last for a maximum of six months with regular information on the quality of drinking water and air inside the building will be provided to residents. The residential complex, intended for Monegasque nationals, was built between 2009 and 2013, and sits just to the west of Lycée Technique et Hotelier.