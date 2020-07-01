Inflation up in Eurozone

Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
A new case of Covid-19 on 27 June brings total in Monaco to 103: 3 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death
Jeremy Williman, the man behind the retractable barrier system ‘Tensabarrier’, speaks about his new project, the ‘Dragonfly’, a hyperscooter bringing luxury to the future of micro-mobility.
Inflation unexpectedly rose in June in the Eurozone, prompting fear among experts that consumer price growth will be stunted for several years.
Monaco will extend its financial support for businesses most affected by the Covid crisis as part of a new four-point plan to revive the local economy.
The State of Monaco has been ordered by the Supreme Court to pay Caroli Immo €137 million plus interest over the abandoned Esplanade des Pêcheurs project.