Weather
20 ° C
20°C
10°C
Sunny
Monday, October 5, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

1 new case of Covid-19 on 3 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 222: 6 hospitalised - 4 residents, 30 home monitored, 188 healed, 1 resident death

Injuries inhibit AS Monaco against Brest

Injuries inhibit AS Monaco against Brest

By Cassandra Tanti - October 5, 2020

Short several players, AS Monaco held the fort, but not enough to take home the win in their match against Brest on Sunday.

It reads like a laundry list of the team roster: Golovin, Henrique, Ballo-Touré, Maripan, Disasi and Tchouameni. All of these players were out of action for Sunday’s Ligue 1 match against Brest at the Stade Francis-Le Blé.

The first four were suffering injuries and therefore unable to play and the last two were side-lined due to suspensions. The suspended players were a particular blow as both Disasi and Tchouameni have been regular starters since the beginning of the season.

Nonetheless, the Red and Whites carried on using Coach Kovac’s 4-3-3 traditional line up, allowing for some Academy defenders game time alongside more seasoned players. Gelson Martins played left wing, Sofiane Diop took midfield and Guilian Biancone covered left back.

Brest came out strong from the start, living up to their determined reputation. This was made crystal clear from the opening goal, which came at only eight minutes in and was made by Romain Faivre, a former graduate of Monaco’s Academy.

Monaco was nearly caught off-guard just minutes later with a run by Steve Mounié, though fast action by Benjamin Lecomte thwarted the effort.

Gelson Martins nearly evened up the game with a shot that was mere centimetres wide of posts, giving goalie Gautier Larsonneur a fright. After these exciting moments, it was mainly a power struggle between two teams not willing to give the other an inch. Monaco had possession 60% of the first half, but sadly weren’t able to convert that into a score.

In the second half, Coach Kovac brought in Florentino Luis, a new recruit to the team from last summer’s transfer window, to keep an eye on the midfield. The Brestois came out in this half much as they had in the first, though Monaco did an excellent job defending the ball and despite there being much volleying and shots on goal, no more points were scored. In the end, the final was 0-1 for Brest.

“I came away from this match frustrated,” Coach Kovac said after the game. “It is true that we did not start well, but then we had possession and a lot of chances. We were too passive and not aggressive enough at the start of the match. We then changed our behavior by being much more active with and without the ball. But 15 minutes can be enough to lose a match, and it will be necessary to react after the break against Montpellier.”

 

Monaco returns to action against Montpellier on 18th October at home at Stade Louis II.

shares
SHARE
Previous articleInterview: Olivier Franceschelli, Head of Private Banking in Monaco

Editors pics

October 5, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Olivier Franceschelli, Head of Private Banking in Monaco

In taking the lead at Barclays Private Bank Monaco, Olivier Franceschelli will further strengthen Barclays position as the longest-serving foreign wealth manager in the Principality.

0
September 29, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Nuclear technology to boost early cancer detection

The Princess Grace Hospital has unveiled its new €8.2 million Nuclear Medicine Department, housing the latest equipment to treat a wider number of pathologies faster and earlier.

0
September 29, 2020 | Local News

World leaders pledge to reverse biodiversity loss

Prince Albert II is among 64 world leaders who have promised to put the environment at the top of the post-Covid economic recovery list, joining the Leaders Pledge for Nature.

0
September 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

1st quarter results show 74% loss in turnover

The health crisis is thwarting the recovery efforts of Monaco’s largest employer, SBM, which saw profits plummet this summer ahead of a “very difficult” winter.

0

daily

October 5, 2020 | Business & Finance

Injuries inhibit AS Monaco against Brest

Cassandra Tanti

Short several players, AS Monaco held the fort, but not enough to take home the win in their match against Brest on Sunday.

0
October 3, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco avoids storm impact

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco has escaped relatively unscathed from storm Alex which battered the Alpes-Maritimes on Friday, recording no injuries or major incidents.

0
October 3, 2020 | Business & Finance

Storm Alex wreaks havoc on French Riviera

Cassandra Tanti

Two people are feared dead and several others remain missing, including two firefighters, after storm Alex ripped through the Alpes-Maritimes on Friday.

0
October 2, 2020 | Business & Finance

Saliva tests being trialled in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

The government has revealed that less invasive, Covid-detecting saliva tests have been received in the Principality and may soon be available to the public.

0
MORE STORIES

Sat. Oct 7 – Gala concert for...

Local News Staff Writer -
Saturday 7 October at 20:00, Monte-Carlo Opera - Salle Garnier: As part of the celebration of the 150th Canada in Monaco Anniversary, Gala concert for Canadian Thanksgiving given by young Canadian talents in the world of Classical music, including members of the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra. For information, call: + 377 93 50 45 82

Prince takes a spin for Formula E

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_2979" align="alignleft" width="300"]Photo: Diegogarciam1 Photo: Diegogarciam1[/caption] Prince Albert has given Formula E a boost by taking a short spin in a Venturi car at the Palace. “It’s a formula which can show that performance can be associated with electric vehicles, and you can get a lot of satisfaction from driving an electric car,” Prince Albert said. “This helps to get the message out there to promote Formula E, but also clean mobility, to make people aware that this is a promising solution,” he added. Venturi is one of ten teams participating in the 2016/17 season, which starts on the streets of Hong Kong on October 9. Other teams are Renault e.dams, DS Virgin, Jaguar, Audi Abt, Mahindra of India, China’s Techeetach (China) amd Andretti of the USA. Monaco plays host to a Formula E on May 13, two weeks before the Formula One Grand Prix. The championship also visits Paris, Montreal and New York before finishing its 2017 season in July.