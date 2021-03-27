Weather
17 ° C
17°C
9°C
Sunny
Saturday, March 27, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

21 Covid cases 26 Mar, 21 hospitalised, 8 in ICU, 85 home monitored, 2,052 recoveries, 28 deaths, 174 incidence rate, 10,829 people vaccinated

Inside Monaco’s Cherry Blossom celebration

Inside Monaco’s Cherry Blossom celebration

By Cassandra Tanti - March 27, 2021

Monaco Life was invited to the exclusive launch of the ‘Cherry Blossom, Make A Wish’ event at the Hôtel de Paris organised by The High Life Monaco and officially opened by Prince Albert.

It was an official opening at the highest level on Thursday 25th March, bringing together the Prince, Vice-President of his Foundation Olivier Wenden, CEO of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) Jean-Luc Biamonti, and some of the Principality’s most significant philanthropists.

Organised by Mayu Wittouck, founder of The High Life Monaco and wife of billionaire resident Eric Wittouck, the event is designed to take visitors on a journey to the heart of Japanese tradition, with all proceeds going to the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

Photo of Prince Albert II surrounded by Mayu Wittouck, Olivier Wenden and Jean-Luc Biamonti during Thursday’s official opening, by SBM

The stunning scene is set with pink cherry blossom trees that fill the luxurious courtyard of the Hôtel de Paris. Perfectly manicured Japanese gardens and gently flowing water fountains are nestled amongst enormous Mediterranean palms, all conjuring a sense of zen in the beating heart of the Principality.

‘Cherry Blossom, Make A Wish’ at the Hôtel de Paris was originally scheduled to take place last year but was postponed because of the pandemic. It seems perhaps even more fitting that it be held this year.

Glasshouses hold Japanese-themed workshops throughout the Cherry Blossom event

This celebration, hanami, of the arrival of spring and the blooming of sakura (cherry blossoms), is a recognition of the ephemeral nature of life, a symbol of rebirth and hope that comes to Monaco at a time when everyone is looking forward to a brighter future.

“This particular event has been organised by a close friend of the foundation to celebrate the spring,” Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Vice-President Olivier Wenden told Monaco Life, “and in my mind, celebrating the spring means celebrating birth and renewal. This is the kind of spirit which animates the foundation today with the post pandemic world, and the bloom or green shift we can implement. It’s a symbol of hope for a future that can rely more on the solutions and opportunities for the ocean rather than the obstacles and challenges.”

Photo of Prince Albert writing his wish on an ema, by SBM

Prince Albert was the first to write his wish to the kami (gods) on a small wooden plaque called an ema and hang it on a portico, traditionally positioned at the entrance of a shrine.

Until 10th April, the public is also invited to purchase their ema and write their wishes to the gods, before all the wooden plaques are ritually burned and the wishes liberated from their writers.

Photo of the wishes hung in the courtyard of the Hôtel de Paris, by Monaco Life

It is one of many traditions that is available to experience over the two-week event. Creative workshops will be held in the glass houses teaching the art of origami (paper folding), ikebana (flower arranging) and calligraphy. The little ones can discover the art of Japanese storytelling with kamishibai, while Chef Phillippe Joannès and his team have been busy creating delectable Japanese-themed treats.

“We created chocolate geishas and sumos, bonsai trees and sakura eggs, kawai biscuits, and cakes,” Pastry Department Manager Ken Thomas told Monaco Life. There are different kinds of breads and brioche, some shaped like sushi or carrots in the theme of Easter.”

Photo of the treats available for sale during Cherry Blossom, by SBM

Available for takeaway, the treats can also be enjoyed after a delicious Japanese lunch, prepared by a sushi master every day in the courtyard for reserved guests. Japanese beer, sake, and a Japanese-themed cocktail round out the culinary offerings.

To comply with health measures, reservations for the workshops and lunch are needed, and numbers are understandably restricted. But it is another example of how Monaco is able to maintain a certain level of culture and lifetyle in these challenging times.

“This is exactly our objective, under the leadership of the Prince and his government,” Jean-Luc Biamonti told Monaco Life. “We don’t want to have a dead city, so we are trying, within the constraints, to stay alive. Therefore, we organise these types of events. Normally, for an opening like this, there would be hundreds of people in this patio; today it’s limited to 36. So yes, we are keeping these events, trying to show that Monaco is alive, even if it is within those constraints unfortunately. But we are not stopping, we are fighting.”

Photo of an ikebana workshop, by Monaco Life

In keeping with its “100% donation policy”, all money generated from ‘Cherry Blossom, Make a Wish’ will go towards the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation’s BeMed initiative, which aims for a plastic-free Mediterranean sea. To raise awareness among young visitors, the foundation has its own glasshouse where, through playful activities, children will learn about the challenges facing the ocean.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleWorker killed at Monaco construction site

Editors pics

March 27, 2021 | Local News

Inside Monaco’s Cherry Blossom celebration

Monaco Life was invited to the exclusive launch of the ‘Cherry Blossom, Make A Wish’ event at the Hôtel de Paris organised by The High Life Monaco and officially opened by Prince Albert.

0
March 24, 2021 | Local News

Opinion: Top takeaways from Six Nations

The Principality’s rugby expert Mark Thomas gives Monaco Life readers his take on this year’s Six Nations Championship heading in to the weekend finale.

0
March 23, 2021 | Local News

Making waves at Monaco Ocean Week

Prince Albert Foundation Vice-President Olivier Wenden explains to Monaco Life why postponing Monaco Ocean Week was not an option for the Prince and his Foundation.

0
March 22, 2021 | Business & Finance

After digital, Monaco is “banking” on sustainable finance

Monaco is looking to capitalise on a global movement towards sustainable investment and secure its position as a financial heavyweight while helping to save the environment.

0

daily

March 26, 2021 | Business & Finance

Worker killed at Monaco construction site

Cassandra Tanti

A 60-year-old man working at the Larvotto construction site has died, revealed the government in a statement on Friday.

0
March 26, 2021 | Business & Finance

Rare car auction set to pull in millions

Stephanie Horsman

Bonhams auction house is organising a sale of rare and exceptional automobiles next month in Monaco, including a 1936 Delahaye 135 with an estimated value of €1 million.

0
March 26, 2021 | Business & Finance

Be Med announces 2021 projects list

Stephanie Horsman

As part of Monaco Ocean Week, BeMed and the Prince Albert II Foundation have revealed the 12 new projects that it will support in 2021 to reduce plastic pollution in the Mediterranean.

0
March 25, 2021 | Business & Finance

Princess’ foundation backs head injury campaign

Cassandra Tanti

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation will be a key supporter of the Love of the Game 2021 Hakathon, a new campaign to find solutions to mitigate the risk of head injuries in sports.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco-registered Bentley collision on A8, driver killed

Local News Staff Writer -
caraccident One person was killed and two injured in an accident involving a Bentley convertible registered in Monaco in the early hours of Easter Monday morning on the A8 autoroute. The fatality is believed to be a Russian citizen who was at the wheel of the luxury car. The Bentley collided with a second vehicle at about 5:00 am, four kilometres west of the Villeneuve-Loubet off-ramp, direction Aix. A further dozen vehicles were damaged as a result of debris on the carriageway. Emergency services were still on the scene at 7:00 am and experts were called in to try to determine the cause of the accident.  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=13884

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=13786

Monaco plays important role at One Planet...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_26517" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: DR Photo: DR[/caption] Invited by President Emmanuel Macron, Prince Albert played a major part in the One Planet Summit, held in Paris on December 12, accompanied by a strong Monegasque delegation comprising HE Bernard Fautrier, Vice-President of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation; HE Claude Cottalorda, Monaco's Ambassador to France, Frédéric Labarrère, Minister Counselor at the Monaco Embassy in France; Séverine Dusaintpère, First Secretary at the Embassy of Monaco in France and Laetitia Highman, of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation. The event marked two years since the Paris Agreement on climate change. Its objective was to reflect on ways to innovate, support and accelerate the common struggle against climate change, and with a particular emphasis on finance. The Sovereign Prince spoke alongside Allen Michaël, Antonio Gutteres, Richard Branson, Franck Bainimarama and Pravinol Kumar Jugnautha on the theme of “Increasing financing for adaptation and resilience”. His keynote address focused on oceans, marine protected areas, coastal ecosystems, fisheries, and the protection of the high seas. In order to respond to the ecological emergency for the planet, the French President, the President of the World Bank Group and the UN Secretary-General brought together international leaders and committed citizens from around the world. More than fifty speakers, including NGOs, entrepreneurs, investors, members of government, local actors, and scientists gathered around four roundtables, with the objective of identifying and implementing concrete solutions but also to mobilise public and private finance, including in the most vulnerable countries.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/the-prince-and-the-sea-to-air-on-friday/