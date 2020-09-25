Inside Monaco’s major development sites

Minister of State Pierre Dartout has toured the main construction sites of the Principality, taking stock of the major developments that are currently under way.

Despite the rainy conditions, Mr Dartout headed to Monaco’s construction sites on Thursday.

He visited the west entrance over the Exotic Garden, the New Princess Grace Hospital Centre and finally the Pasteur Island (’îlot Pasteur).

To see inside Monaco major development projects, see the gallery below…

Photos © Communication Branch / Michael Alesi and Bernard Touillon for FPMC