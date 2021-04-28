Weather
16 ° C
16°C
11°C
Light Cloud
Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

3 Covid cases 27 Apr, 10 hospitalised, 2 in ICU, 35 home monitored, 2,338 recoveries, 32 deaths, 86 incidence rate, 33% population vaccinated

Inside the €135 million Lady Moura

Inside the €135 million Lady Moura

By Cassandra Tanti - April 28, 2021

One of Monaco’s most well-known superyachts, Lady Moura, has returned to its home port to continue the hunt for a new owner, a first in her 30-year history. So, let’s take a look onboard.

When Lady Moura was delivered by Blohm+Voss in 1990, she was the most innovative and most expensive yacht the world had ever seen. A head-turning leviathan, her annual arrival in Monaco heralded the start of the season.

Although only a handful of guests were ever welcomed passed her golden nameplate, she became the most photographed yacht of her time.

The 105m vessel has since become the category-defining model for a generation of yachts, a pioneer of the beach club, hydraulic fold-out balconies, and the tender garage.

 

 

Her interior volume is 4,908m2 arranged across palatial saloons, an owner’s study, cinema, bakery, guest elevator, spa and gym, two medical centres, and countless other features.

The remarkable vessel has been listed with Camper and Nicholsons at the recently-disclosed nine-figure asking price of €135 million.

 

 

Her exterior space extends across seven decks, including a recreational deck with a swimming pool covered by a retractable roof, six gangways and a helipad. She can accommodate up to 26 guests in 13 luxurious staterooms and 65 crew.

Originally designed to be 124m LOA, Lady Moura could be lengthened or reconfigured with ease. “Instead of waiting five years for their perfect yacht to be designed and built, a new owner could refit one of the most iconic yachts of all time, to their own exacting standard, by summer 2022,” says Andrew LeBuhn, Senior Broker at Camper and Nicholsons.

 

 

Remarkably, Lady Moura also has low engine hours and has had no charter use. Despite her capabilities, the farthest Lady Moura has cruised is the Caribbean. Her true purpose was as a luxurious family vessel – with the prowess to double as an ambassadorial residence across the Mediterranean. The Turkish coast was a favoured destination for her owner and her interior layout, which has welcomed both royalty and political aristocracy, has remained a secret on security grounds.

Until now. After 30 years of continuous ownership, Lady Moura’s owner, Saudi Arabian businessman Nasser Al-Rashid, is bringing her to market, revealing publicly the asking price for the first time.

 

More pictures of Lady Moura…

 

 

Photos by Camper & Nicholsons 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous article9,300 workers now using Klaxit in Monaco
Next articleFrench President to outline exit strategy in Friday address

Editors pics

April 14, 2021 | Business & Finance

The future of diamonds

Diamond expert Alberto Vitale talks about Covid’s impact on the industry, how it historically sent down diamond prices, and the rise of transparency thanks to blockchain.

0
April 2, 2021 | Business & Finance

Monaco holds top spot for real estate

Monaco remains the most expensive place on earth to buy property despite the Covid crisis, with an average price of €47,600 per square metre in 2020.

0
March 22, 2021 | Business & Finance

After digital, Monaco is “banking” on sustainable finance

Monaco is looking to capitalise on a global movement towards sustainable investment and secure its position as a financial heavyweight while helping to save the environment.

0
March 11, 2021 | Business & Finance

Life after the Covid crisis

The National Council has presented to the government its health crisis exit strategy, saying Monaco should be a role model in how it emerges from this unprecedented situation.

0

daily

April 27, 2021 | Business & Finance

New head of Education Department

Stephanie Horsman

Isabelle Bonnal has been appointed the new Commissioner General for the Department of National Education, Youth and Sport in Monaco.

0
April 19, 2021 | Business & Finance

Finance specialists unite against corruption in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

More than 150 public and private finance professionals have gathered to hear a progress report on Monaco’s fight against money laundering and corruption.

0
April 14, 2021 | Business & Finance

The future of diamonds

Cassandra Tanti

Diamond expert Alberto Vitale talks about Covid’s impact on the industry, how it historically sent down diamond prices, and the rise of transparency thanks to blockchain.

0
April 8, 2021 | Business & Finance

Finance ministers meet for climate change action

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s Jean Castellini has joined finance ministers across the globe in a meeting to foster economic growth strategies that take into account the environment and climate change.

0
MORE STORIES

Disappointing – but unsurprising – first quarter...

The overall economic performance of Monaco was down significantly in the first quarter of this year as the Principality grappled with the effects of the Covid-19 crisis. The only sectors to buck the trend were finance, real estate and construction.

The force of the pandemic, in numbers

The full impact of Covid-19 on the economy has been laid out and it shows that the biggest blows were delivered to the hotel and restaurant sector, which effectively had its turnover halved by the pandemic.