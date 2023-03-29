Inside the Hôtel de Paris’ Prince Rainier III Diamond Suite

As the site of many pivotal moments in Prince Rainier III’s life, the “Builder Prince” had a special affinity for the Hôtel de Paris. So it is no surprise that the luxury establishment has honoured the man himself with the Diamond Suite Prince Rainer III.

The Hôtel de Paris, Monaco’s icon of the Belle Epoque era and one of the most recognised establishments in the world, was the setting for Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace’s wedding reception and their 20th wedding anniversary. It also hosted him for his reign’s 25th anniversary celebrations as well as countless birthdays and private family gatherings.

Because of these ties, the hotel has made the fitting tribute of creating a suite worthy of the man himself, with plenty of personal touches.

LUXE WITH A PERSONAL TOUCH

Called the Diamond Suite Prince Rainer III, it is a gorgeously appointed suite of rooms with all the bells and whistles one would expect from a five-star hotel’s five-star room. It covers an incredible 830m2 and boasts two bedrooms, a two-level terrace and a separate sitting room with its own bar. Tastefully done with comfortable furnishings, top grade finishings, valet service and a soothing palette, it could easily have stopped there and been extraordinary, but the hotel took it one step beyond.

It is the personal touches in the suite that make it a one-of-a-kind experience. The room features items that once belonged to the Prince, including paintings, photos and sculptures. But the pièce de résistance are the lights created from original drawings and models made by Rainier’s own hands, making it a truly unique space.

AND THE VIEWS!

This rooftop villa, as it is known, is magnificent. Set up to capture the best of the Côte d’Azur’s legendary natural light, a treat awaits just beyond the large glass doors that open onto the terrace. Extraordinary views onto Casino Square and the sea, as well as over Italy and France, are simply breath-taking in their scope.

In addition, the terrace itself is something to behold, with a stunning infinity pool, sun loungers, an outdoor dining table and a sitting area to enjoy a sundowner or a book.

BUT WHAT ABOUT DINNER?

As this is the kind of place guests want to enjoy to the fullest, the Hôtel de Paris makes it easy to entertain “at home”. The establishment offers the option of private dinners created by none other than Michelin-starred Chef Alain Ducasse and served on the terrace or indoor dining room, with the added bonus of access to the wine cellar, the largest of any hotel in the world.

Amenities like these do have a price tag, though, and a one-night stay will run at €45,000. But for a once-in-a-lifetime treat, the Diamond Suite Prince Rainer III can’t be beat.

