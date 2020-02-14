Insider tips: the best of Courchevel

Friday, February 14, 2020
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Prince Albert completes historic dive to the 'Midnight Zone' for ocean research
International TV presenter Kristina Guberman shares with Monaco Life Premium Subscribers her favourite hotspots at luxury ski resort Courchevel.
When you imagine a weekend in Courvhevel, it’s natural to picture a pair of skis gliding smoothly on crisp white snow, curving around the most picture-perfect mountains that offer incredible views at every turn.
Although I enjoy the scenery, I’ve never really been a fan of skiing. I can manage a few hours at most, before retiring for the day to enjoy the plethora of other activities I’ve discovered in Courchevel over the years. I imagine I’m not alone, so I’ve decided to share my top five things to do in Courchevel for the not-so-confident skiers.
AS Monaco has announced the arrival of Markus Breglec and Tyson Henly as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Commercial Officer respectively.
Monegasque champion Charles Leclerc has unveiled Ferrari’s new weapon for the 2020 Formula One season, and it’s called the SF1000.
Moët Hennessy has just announced they will be shifting to organic and sustainable practices, going so far as creating a ‘University of Living Soils’.
The In Your Element Wellness Festival is back in April for its second edition with classes and workshops at two locations in the Principality.