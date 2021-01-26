Weather
3 ° C
3°C
Tuesday, January 26, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

11 new Covid cases on 25 Jan. brings total to 1,368: 44 hospitalised: 27 resident + 10 in ICU: 4 resident, 145 home monitored, 1,140 recoveries, 9 deaths

Instagram campaign to replace Pink Ribbon event

Instagram campaign to replace Pink Ribbon event

By Stephanie Horsman - January 26, 2021

The annual Pink Ribbon Monaco walk scheduled for Valentine’s Day has been cancelled due to the ongoing health crisis, but organisers are asking that people still get the word out in a fun and safe way.

This year, Pink Ribbon is putting out a call to action, asking supporters to post a photo, selfie or group snap of themselves on Instagram wearing pink or holding a sign to raise awareness about breast cancer and to encourage yearly screenings for early detection. Along with the photos, they ask that the words #pinkribbonmonaco and #seinvalentin be added, as well as the more cheeky #ilovemyboobs, #itouchmyself and #checkyourboobs.

The hashtag #seinvalentin is a play on words in French – saint and sein (the word for breast) being the same pronunciation.

Created in 2011, Pink Ribbon Monaco’s goal is to raise awareness about breast cancer screening and prevention methods through campaigns and events. The association works closely with the government, the Ministry of Health and Social Services, and medical professionals from the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, encouraging healthy lifestyles and regular screenings.

According to the American Cancer Society, all women aged 40-54 should have annual mammograms and screenings regardless of family history or symptoms and women over 55 should have a mammogram once every two years for as many years as possible.

Early detection of breast cancer gives those who have the disease more treatment options, an increased chance of survival and a better quality of life. When caught at the very earliest stages and is localised, the five year survival rate is 100%.

 

Photo by Pink Ribbon Monaco

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleFebruary festival cancellations
Next articleNew underground tunnel project well underway

Editors pics

January 22, 2021 | Local News

Prince’s Foundation joins Clean Arctic Alliance

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has signed the Arctic Commitment and pledged its support for a ban on the use and carriage of heavy fuel oil in Arctic shipping.

0
January 22, 2021 | Local News

Government launches e-health initiative

A new website, Monaco Santé, has been created in the Principality, providing information and services for residents and visitors including online bookings and consultations.

0
January 21, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New developments in vaccination programme

The Grimaldi Forum will become vaccination headquarters from Monday, while a new online booking service is helping to speed up the rollout in Monaco.

0
January 20, 2021 | Local News

Superfast shuttle boat trials ahead of launch

An innovative new shuttle boat called Monaco One will be able to transport passengers from the new port in Ventimiglia to Monaco in just 10 minutes. 

0

daily

January 26, 2021 | Local News

Monaco holds its breath for Boris

Cassandra Tanti

Boris Herrmann, skipper of the Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco, is heading into the final day of the Vendée Globe in second place and it’s going to be a thrilling race to the finish line.

0
January 26, 2021 | Local News

New underground tunnel project well underway

Stephanie Horsman

A pedestrian tunnel that will link Fontvieille to the top of Boulevard du Jardin Exotique is well on its way to completion with the use of ingenious engineering and brute force.

0
January 26, 2021 | Local News

Instagram campaign to replace Pink Ribbon event

Stephanie Horsman

This year's Pink Ribbon Monaco walk has been cancelled due to Covid, but organisers are asking that people still get the word out about breast cancer awareness in a fun and safe way.

0
January 26, 2021 | Local News

February festival cancellations

Stephanie Horsman

Covid’s latest victims are two beloved local winter events, the Menton Citrus Festival and the Nice Carnival, but organisers are already making plans for big returns in 2022.

0
MORE STORIES
Auction

Monaco set to become centre of excellence...

Local News Staff Writer -
The success of a recent auction of modern art and jewellery in Monaco has strengthened the Principality’s image as a centre of excellence in the art world.

How to get engaged in Monaco

Local News Nancy Heslin -
[caption id="attachment_29487" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Monaco Life Photo: Monaco Life[/caption] I don’t know what you did on Sunday, but I dropped by the EcoHub at Stars’n’Bars to take a few pictures of the “Je m’engage” National Pact for Energy Transition event. It was like circuit training for those wanting to get environmentally fit. Outside, there were various creative activities for children, including a garden workshop on how to plant seeds and grow organic herbs (Stars’n’Bars has its own vegetable and herb garden). For the bigger kids like me, you could step into the driver’s seat of an AirPod compressed air car, which was invented and developed in nearby Carros. At less than 2 metres in length, the vehicle recharges with an electrical plug and can travel up to 200 km with a top speed of 80 km/h. [caption id="attachment_29477" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Monaco Life Photo: Monaco Life[/caption] Inside at StarDeck, a series of eco-stations to increase your carbon footprint awareness were set up, as well as games to teach children the importance of recycling. The smoothie bike was a big hit also, for young and old. To the side, a video looped explaining the Prince’s vision towards a sustainable future and his government’s national strategy to cut the Principality’s overall carbon footprint by 50 percent by 2030 and to be carbon neutral by 2050, which includes initiatives such as A Bag for Life programme, solar roads and the National Pact for Energy Transition. “To achieve these goals we must all act together to protect our environment, while improving our quality of life and preserving our health,” said Stars’n’Bars co-founders Kate Powers and Didier Rubiolo, who, along with Annette Anderson, put a great amount of effort into organising the afternoon. “This means adopting new habits, using clean energies and controlling our waste.” The Mission for Energy Transition (MTE) team, in the presence of Jean-Luc Nguyen, Director of the Mission for Energy Transition, was also on hand to help people with a carbon footprint “calculator” – based on how much they travel, how much waste they generate and how much energy they use – and to discuss on a one-on-one basis the National Pact, which can be signed by anyone who works or lives in the Principality, offering suggestions about how to make small changes to reduce your consumption in the categories of transport, waste and electricity. [caption id="attachment_29488" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Monaco Life Photo: Monaco Life[/caption] The event was highly informative and one young French girl ran up to Kate to thank her because she "learned a lot". Her sincerity was touching. I am one of those people who finds global warming and carbon-footprints overwhelming. While I recognise there is much to be done, I am not sure how I alone can help save the planet. After spending 15 minutes talking with an impressively informed MTE member about how I could change my habits and reduce my impact on the environment, I realised I was engaged in a collective commitment of an eco-conscious community. I signed the pact. For those of you in Monaco who are commitment phobic, unwilling to give up your freedom, great life or travel, engage in the National Energy Transition Pact. Like any relationship, you may have to compromise but it promises a future better than worse. Article first published March 19, 2018. [gallery td_select_gallery_slide="slide" size="large" ids="29493,29483,29486,29481,29485,29484,29479,29475"]

READ ALSO 

https://monacolife.net/meet-the-ministries-marie-pierre-gramaglia-minister-for-public-works-the-environment-and-urban-development/  