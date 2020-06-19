International flight schedule set to take off

Saturday, June 20, 2020
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 94 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
Be Safe, the drink-driving awareness association initiated by Princess Stephanie’s daughter Camille Gottlieb, has been gifted with a shuttle car by the National Council.
Monaco has initiated a declaration highlighting the important role that sport and physical activity played during the coronavirus crisis and calling on all countries to include these in their Covid-19 recovery plans.
The wholesale trade sector achieved an astonishing turnover of more than €4.5 billion in the Principality in 2019, according to the latest report from IMSEE.
The Prince's Government has taken new steps to support businesses in Monaco affected by the Covid-19 crisis and to help save jobs.