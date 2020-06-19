Weather
News

Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 94 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

International flight schedule set to take off

By Stephanie Horsman - June 19, 2020

Things are gradually returning to normal at Nice Côte d’Azur airport, where flights to 79 destinations will soon be possible – 62 of which are international – and the reopening of Terminal 2 is set for 1st of July.

Nice Airport has resumed a certain amount of air traffic and will continue to accelerate the available flights in the coming weeks. The first phase of the resumption will include connections to the whole of the French territory, many major European cities, Magreb and Israel.  

The July flight schedule is significantly more expansive than June’s, with 17 French destinations about to be on offer as well as 62 abroad. Two new French cities will also be served, Brest and Caen on Volotea, from the start of July, making even more of France accessible by air than before lockdown. International flights are increasing from nine to nearly seven times that number, a dramatic increase in choice.

Additionally, Air France has announced there will be a significant uptick in flights between Paris Charles De Gaulle and Nice starting 1st July. Eleven flights a day on average will service the two cities initially, a sufficient number to start, though Orly will not be represented for the time being.

“With this flight program, Nice Côte d´Azur regains its rank as a contributor to the economic dynamism of its territory and allows residents of the entire southern region to travel as well as tourists, business or leisure, to return to Nice,” said Dominique Thillaud, Chairman of the Management Board of Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur. “The renewed confidence of the companies and their ambitions for direct international lines testify to the attractiveness of the platform and our ability to implement all the health measures capable of restoring the necessary climate of serenity that both passengers and members of crews have the right to expect from France’s ‘second airport’”.

All flights into and out of Nice will be served for the time being from Terminal 1 only. Terminal 2 will reopen from 1st July.

 

 

Editors pics

June 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government extends financial aid 

The Prince's Government has taken new steps to support businesses in Monaco affected by the Covid-19 crisis and to help save jobs.

0
June 18, 2020 | Local News

€300 fine for discarding masks in public

People caught littering masks and other Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in public face a €300 fine as the Monaco government steps up efforts to combat the latest scourge on the environment.

0
June 16, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

‘Olivia O’ docks in Monaco

The stunning reverse-bow explorer yacht Olivia O has finally arrived in Monaco for its billionaire owner, shipping magnate Eyal Ofer.

0
June 15, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Brandi DeCarli, co-founder of Farm from a Box

With her fleet of decked out shipping containers, Brandi DeCarli is revolutionising local food production, helping communities to grow their own food with clean technology.

0

daily

June 19, 2020 | Business & Finance

Gottlieb’s anti-drink driving association adds new car to shuttle fleet

Cassandra Tanti

Be Safe, the drink-driving awareness association initiated by Princess Stephanie’s daughter Camille Gottlieb, has been gifted with a shuttle car by the National Council.

0
June 19, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco puts sport on the international agenda

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco has initiated a declaration highlighting the important role that sport and physical activity played during the coronavirus crisis and calling on all countries to include these in their Covid-19 recovery plans.

0
June 19, 2020 | Business & Finance

Wholesale Trade numbers top €4.5 billion

Stephanie Horsman

The wholesale trade sector achieved an astonishing turnover of more than €4.5 billion in the Principality in 2019, according to the latest report from IMSEE.

0
June 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government extends financial aid 

Cassandra Tanti

The Prince's Government has taken new steps to support businesses in Monaco affected by the Covid-19 crisis and to help save jobs.

0
