International flights on hold

Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The official number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco stands at 95: 50 cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
The most isolated and vulnerable people in Monaco during the Covid-19 health crisis, the elderly, are being given free digital devices to help stay in touch with family while maintaining social distancing.
AS Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas has announced he will not be taking his usual salary for four months, as well as accepting a pay cut and offering to top up the wages of ground staff of the club’s training facilities.
The health crisis has been a disaster for cultural institutions in the Principality, but the Opera de Monte Carlo has found a clever way to promote themselves during these trying times, as well as offering entertainment to legions of fans and new fans alike.
F1 champion Charles Leclerc this week joined a campaign to thank the unsung heroes of the Covid-19 health crisis, handing out treats and putting smiles on faces.