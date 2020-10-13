Interview: Event organiser Gulshat Uzenbaeva

Monaco Life speaks to Gulshat Uzenbaeva, founder of LuxPro, a Monaco-based company that organises invitation-only events for business owners, top managers, and High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI).

What is the philosophy behind LuxPro?

We are a Monaco-based company that organises conferences and business talks with business people, business owners, clients and interested parties.

We focus on three main subjects: real estate, wealth management and finance, and luxury goods and services. Our events are an excellent opportunity to hear in-depth case studies and to gain insight into the latest trends.

We stage events in Switzerland, UK, Russia, Germany, Monaco and Dubai.

What have been your biggest achievements to date in Monaco?

We are a small structure but we have gained a lot of credibility in Monaco. We have had the support of the Monaco Economic Board from the very beginning, and its direction board makes speeches and presentations at all of our events.

Last year, I received an award at the International Congress of Real Estate and Investment in Munich for achievements in the field of Investment in Europe. This year, I was awarded ‘Best organiser of business events’ by Berlin Capital Club, and I was also awarded ‘Business woman of the year UK’ in London.

How have you been forced to adapt your events business due to the Covid crisis?

It has affected us a lot, because we had planned events in Dubai during the World Expo, which was postponed. We also planned events in Monaco during the Rolex Tennis Masters and throughout summer, but all were cancelled. So, we decided to launch an online version of our conferences.

Personally, I believe that the future of events will be online, but I see in practical terms that people are not completely ready to switch to online, they still prefer the traditional way of business networking.

What events have you managed to organise this year?

Without the main conferences, we have oriented towards more cultural events, which is what I was actually doing before I created LuxPro.

Our first post-quarantine event was a beautiful evening at Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild in St. Jean Cap Ferrat – a piano recital followed by a cocktail. It is like the proverb: “If bread is the first necessity of life, recreation is a close second.” I believe people need to eat, but they also need some action and entertainment, and that is why I think it is important to continue with our events.

A large part of your business is networking, so how do you manage the various companies who take part?

In our traditional LuxPro conferences, we accept only one representative per industry, for example one Monegasque real estate company and one foreign real estate company. There is never competition between companies because they deal in different markets, and the same applies for other industries as well – we have one private bank, one insurance company, one jewellery brand, etc.

Clients of a private bank are the same clients who are investing in the property business, or the same clients who need legal advice, so it is a small circle of clients. Companies are happy to meet potential clients during our events and also make partnerships with different companies.

How do you see the future of your business?

I see it being very international. We are already well represented in Europe, but there is a demand for events in the East, as well as in the Asian and US markets. The participating companies always come back to me and say they would like to continue, so it means the concept is working.

What makes LuxPro events different from other business networking events?

The difference is that we organise private events. We don’t sell tickets for our conferences. The only way to attend is if you are a company partner of the event, or if you are invited as a guest or client by the company who is taking part. This makes the guest list very selective.

What qualifies you to organise business networking events?

I have lived in Monaco for more than 10 years now and I have built up a strong network. I was previously in the private banking world and I also organised many large events with a number of high-profile guests during the official Year of Russia in Monaco.

Can you tell us about your next event coming up in October?

This Friday, 16th October, at the magnificent Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, we will organise another piano concert by talented Tatiana Smelova in a partnership with Mosaic Art and Music. Beethoven’s piano Sonata op.109 and selected works from Frank and Chopin will be followed by champagne and a special display of the dancing fountains. It will be a beautiful event for music lovers and social events admirers. I would like to be clear that we follow all of the required health protocols, so our clients can be safe but also enjoy this beautiful event.

Top photo: Gulshat Uzenbaeva (right) with guests at the summer piano recital