Thursday, February 13, 2020

Business & Finance

Breaking News

Monaco is set to undergo intense storms and blistering heat once again this year, according to Focus Météo.

Interview: Giuseppe Ambrosio

By Cassandra Tanti - February 13, 2020

Giuseppe Ambrosio, President of the Monaco Single and Multi-Family Office International Association and Honorary SVG Consul in Monaco, speaks to Monaco Life about the main issues facing family offices today. 

 

Editors pics

January 29, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Casino Square to be renovated by Easter

Work has begun on renewing Casino Square and SBM President Jean-Luc Biamonti has stressed that, while the move is necessary to improve security, the glamorous look of Monaco’s most famous square will be maintained.

0
January 14, 2020 | Business & Finance

Department of Labour expands e-services

The Monegasque Department of Labour is taking its commitment to the Extended Monaco programme to the next level with a restructured system for employees and job seekers.

0
December 5, 2019 | Business & Finance

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0

daily

February 10, 2020 | Business & Finance

Markets weekly

Barclays

The financial markets’ focus this week will remain divided between economic fundamentals and the uncertainty around the coronavirus outbreak. On the data front, the week is due to be relatively quiet.

0
February 6, 2020 | Business & Finance

Ukraine oligarch buys €200m villa

Cassandra Tanti

Ukraine’s richest man Rinat Akhmetov has been revealed as the mystery buyer of a historic €200 million villa in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat.

0
February 5, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monte-Carlo Casino receives two awards

Cassandra Tanti

The Monte-Carlo Casino has retained its position as the world’s leading gaming venue, taking out ‘Casino of the Year 2020’ and ‘Best Gaming Operator UK & Europe 2020’ by ICE London.

0
February 4, 2020 | Business & Finance

Electric car brand Venturi celebrates 20th year

Stephanie Horsman

Twenty years ago, when Gildo Pastor first acquired the French firm Venturi and made the decision to switch to building electric cars, no one thought he’d succeed. Boy, were they wrong.

0
MORE STORIES

Weekly markets: Is the US labour market...

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
With the fourth quarter of 2019 finally underway, markets await third-quarter (Q3) gross domestic product (GDP) readings to assess the resilience of the global economy, which significantly slowed in the second quarter. The first major country to report GDP is China, which is expected to slow further amid ongoing trade tensions. Although China-US trade negotiations restarted at the beginning of the month, little progress has been made, with both countries entrenched in their positions. While Chinese Q3 growth has likely been supported by a more dovish monetary policy, after the People’s Bank of China lowered banks’ reserve rate over the summer, further easing is unlikely. We believe that a boost in fiscal policy and a truce with the US, in particular, should be the most effective tools to sustain the economy. In the US, the negatives of rising protectionism and a global slowdown have so far been contained to the manufacturing sector and mitigated by the US Federal Reserve’s more dovish stance. However, with weakness in manufacturing now spreading to services, it will take more than accommodative policies to ease investors’ concerns. Markets will welcome any signs of stabilisation in September’s industrial production and a pick-up in October’s Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia business index following last month’s disappointing print. That said, a sustained rebound in business activity will be contingent upon progress on the trade front. The eurozone’s harmonised index of consumer prices and UK’s consumer prices index are both due out next week and are likely to be on the soft side in September, providing a tailwind to consumers. A combination of low inflation and steady wage growth has helped boost consumer purchasing power over the year. Household spending has effectively kept afloat European economies in 2019 in the face of Brexit woes and external demand shocks. However, while the Brexit saga unfolds, investors should keep an eye on sterling as sharp currency depreciations could lead to a significant pick-up in UK inflation.

Recession fears misplaced, for now

While global manufacturing is contracting and services activity has been slowing, consumers’ health has been resilient so far. Monitoring consumer spending is critical in assessing whether a recession is brewing, given that consumption is the single largest contributor to most economies’ growth. Unfortunately, the labour market tends to be a lagging indicator and so its predictive abilities are limited. Yet, we believe it can help confirm or counter signals sent by other indicators. In particular, the weekly jobless claims statistics are helpful in tracking tipping points in the labour market. And here, signs are rather encouraging. Indeed, the series’ four-week moving average remains well below its long-term average. In fact, according to US Federal Reserve economist Claudia Sahm, a prolonged and significant deterioration in the labour market is needed before a recession becomes a real possibility. Indeed, according to Sahm’s work, which has predicted every recession since 1970, the three-month average unemployment rate needs to climb by 0.5 percentage points from its lowest level over a period of 12 months for gross domestic product to contract for more than two consecutive quarters. For more information contact Barclays Private Bank in Monaco by clicking here or on +377 93 15 35 35  

Fully 5G connected

The Principality of Monaco is now completely connected to 5G, making it the first in the world to achieve total coverage with the high speed technology.