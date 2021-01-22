Weather
13 ° C
13°C
6°C
Light Rain Showers
Friday, January 22, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

25 new Covid cases on 20 Jan. brings total to 1,287: 34 hospitalised: 19 resident + 8 in ICU: 4 resident, 142 home monitored, 1,058 recoveries, 9 deaths

Interview: Is Monaco’s Smart City plan on track?

Interview: Is Monaco’s Smart City plan on track?

By Cassandra Tanti - January 22, 2021

It’s been one year since we caught up with Georges Gambarini to talk about Monaco’s roadmap to becoming a Smart City.

In this interview, the programme manager shares with us the impact that Covid had on Monaco’s digital strategy and whether it derailed any projects. We also look at what 2021 holds for the ambitious Smart City plan.

Monaco Life: When we first spoke in January 2020, you outlined some bold plans that the government had for the year ahead in Monaco. Then Covid hit. So how successful were those plans?

Georges Gambarini: Thanks to the government’s consistency, we achieved almost 80% of our objectives last year. In fact, our roadmap grew out of the situation we were in.

Some projects were postponed because of confinement, such as experiments in the city, but we’ve picked them up again and they are still ongoing.

Let’s start with transport. What advances have been made in this area?

We are still experimenting with light synchronisation for No. 5 buses on Boulevard Princesse Charlotte. The ‘smart’ lights detect an approaching bus and give a green signal, allowing the bus to pass through and complete its route faster, improving the quality of service. Our aim is to create a modern public transport system and encourage as many people as possible to take the bus. We think they would do that if the service was faster than it is today.

But it is a complicated experiment, because if you give a green light to the bus, you have to give a red light to everybody else, so it has a ‘butterfly effect’ and we must analyse that. Our aim is to deploy the system in 2021/2022 and perhaps go wider and apply it to all the buses, police cars, taxis, etc.

One of the most ambitious projects of the year was the launch of carpooling in Monaco. We work with Klaxit, one of the best providers in France, and focus on home-to-business and business-to-home. In order for this to work, we needed a community of a minimum size, so we went to the 24biggest companies in Monaco and said: “We will cover the deployment costs, we just need you to help us bring your employees on board”. Everyone was very motivated and we launched the programme in September.

How does it work?

You either nominate yourself as a driver or a passenger, and identify what days and times you are available or need to travel.

The first 30 kilometres are paid for by the government – that’s equal to travelling from Nice West to Monaco, for example – and for the passenger it is free.

It’s been a great success despite the complicated period in which we chose to launch the initiative. Again, the consistency of the government was important because it would have been easy to say it is too complicated and we should wait until 2021 for the rollout. But we achieved 900 journeys in December and, when compared with other cities using Klaxit, we are in the top tier.

There are 50,000 cars entering Monaco each day and we hope this initiative will help reduce both carbon and traffic. This year we are aiming to get more employees onboard.

City monitoring is also a major focus of any Smart City programme. How did that go in 2020?

We deployed 20 censors in the city last year and have been testing them for six months now. We are able to count air quality, buses, pedestrians, cars; we are able to identify what type of vehicles are entering Monaco, and which car parking spaces have become available.

In the future, we will be able to see, for example, if someone parks in a disabled car space and doesn’t put the authorisation card in the window.

The cameras are not manned. The technology works through digital analysis – one picture is analysed every second.

Some projects have been postponed, but not for long. Those that would normally be finished in November/December will come to an end in February/March.

What digital initiative you are particularly proud of?

We launched the Your Monaco website and app in July to provide useful information about the city. There is everything on there from maps to find car parks and air quality levels, to travel times for motorists and easy-to-read editorials.

The objective was to create a collaborative website for the government to provide citizens with a very simple way of explaining what is happening in their city on a daily basis.

This year, we want to expand it to include more real time information – whether the lift I take every morning is working today, for example.

All of this information is available to us and we want to find the best way to inform people through only one hub of information.

Your Monaco is also linked to Twitter and is automatically updated with traffic information, including road accidents and closures. If you create an account on Your Monaco, you are also able to receive SMS traffic alerts, specific to your travel times. This is all available in French, English and Italian.

What changes can we expect with Your Monaco in 2021?

We want to relay more real time information through Your Monaco. We want to develop the SMS alert system for people to personalise the information they receive, whether it is traffic, culture, events, new initiatives, new online services etc.

And we want to streamline all the information portals so Your Monaco becomes the only hub of information for everyone.

You were also set to launch the Urban Report when we last spoke. How did this rollout go?

The sole purpose of the Urban Report, which is a downloadable app, is to listen to the people in the city. We wanted to create a simple way for people to communicate their concerns with the right government official with regards to construction noise, transport, or garbage, for example. We need people to help us better manage the city. The objective is to listen, answer and react.

Noise generated from construction sites is a regular problem in Monaco. Photo by Monaco Life

How does it work exactly?

If you are reporting a noise problem related to building works, for example, your complaint will be directed to the correct person in the government who will be able to respond. If we have a number of noise complaints in that area, we can send people out to test, monitor and locate the problem. Then we can try to resolve the issue.

We always say Monaco is like one big family, and the aim of this application is to ease people’s frustration by being able to communicate with the government, with one click, one message, or one photo. Feedback is very important.

How is Smart City integrated into the National Pact for the Energy Transition?

We are about to launch a communication campaign about the Carbon Coach, which allows people to sign the National Pact online, provides tools for people to measure their carbon impact, and tips on how to reduce their carbon footprint. We call it Carbon Coach because the government will give advice on good practices and some challenges to help people reduce their carbon impact.

What can residents look forward to in terms of tech in 2021?

We will launch a new app called ‘Monapass’ by the end of the first quarter. Monapass will be an all-in-one and free ticketing application that allows residents and visitors to access different services via a single solution. In other words, in Monapass, users will able to buy their tickets and subscriptions in just few clicks, and use these tickets in place of multiple apps, cards, tickets, etc. They will also be able to receive information that is relevant to their interests and real time data.

We will start with three mobility services: CAM Buses, Monabike and street parking. Then, we will gradually add more services requiring tickets such as theatres, swimming pools and the stadium.

 

Related stories:

Interview: Georges Gambarini, Smart City Program Manager

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleGovernment launches e-health initiative
Next articlePCR test needed for EU-France travel

Editors pics

January 22, 2021 | Local News

Prince’s Foundation joins Clean Arctic Alliance

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has signed the Arctic Commitment and pledged its support for a ban on the use and carriage of heavy fuel oil in Arctic shipping.

0
January 22, 2021 | News

Interview: Is Monaco’s Smart City plan on track?

One year after our first interview, we catch up with Smart City Programme Manager Georges Gambarini to talk about whether Covid has derailed any of Monaco's Smart City projects.

0
January 22, 2021 | Local News

Government launches e-health initiative

A new website, Monaco Santé, has been created in the Principality, providing information and services for residents and visitors including online bookings and consultations.

0
January 21, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New developments in vaccination programme

The Grimaldi Forum will become vaccination headquarters from Monday, while a new online booking service is helping to speed up the rollout in Monaco.

0

daily

January 22, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Prince’s Foundation joins Clean Arctic Alliance

Cassandra Tanti

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has signed the Arctic Commitment and pledged its support for a ban on the use and carriage of heavy fuel oil in Arctic shipping.

0
January 22, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

PCR test needed for EU-France travel

Stephanie Horsman

All travellers entering France from Europe by air or sea will have to present a negative PCR test from Sunday 24th January.

0
January 22, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Government launches e-health initiative

Cassandra Tanti

A new website, Monaco Santé, has been created in the Principality, providing information and services for residents and visitors including online bookings and consultations.

0
January 22, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Government organises Sciences Po Winter School 

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco has just completed its seventh year of Winter School in conjunction with the Sciences Po Menton campus, only this year, all classes were held virtually for the first time ever.

0
MORE STORIES

Markets weekly

Business & Finance Cassandra Tanti -
After a busy two weeks of quarterly corporate earnings data, this week has some key economic data points to watch out for.

A degree in finance Axel Sategna can...

Local News Nancy Heslin -
axel1Axel Sategna is one of thirteen students to complete the first year of the International University of Monaco’s “Monaco Banking and Financial Services” Bachelor Program. IUM’s Bachelor of Finance is an apprenticeship program whereby students work Monday to Wednesday, in one of a dozen banks in Monaco, which include BNP Paribas, CMB, Société General, Union Bancaire Privé, CFM Indosuez, BNP Wealth Management and Barclays, for which they are paid, and the rest of the week they attend classes specialising in Monaco’s financial sector. Mr Sategna was born in Monaco and began his apprenticeship training in Nice. In 2016, his third year, he decided to go to IUM for the Bachelor of Finance program. “It has a good business reputation,” the 22-year-old explained. “The courses are taught in English, and it’s also a work-study program, which meant I could continue my apprenticeship at Barclays that I started two and half years ago with another school while finishing my education.” Growing up in Monaco, Mr Sategna shared that as a young boy he dreamt of maybe being a policeman but discovered the world of finance when he was eight or so. “My father’s friend worked in the finance and banking. I was attracted by what he did and it became a project.” IUM's 80 nationalities is a reflection of Monaco itself He said that while studying in Nice his degree was quite broad, pertaining to managing a commercial entity. “I have learned so much about the banking sector since I joined Barclays Monaco. I also discovered the areas I needed to improve, such as my English, which is really important because Monaco is so international.” Citing that IUM has some 80 different nationalities, which “is a reflection of Monaco itself”, Mr Sategna added, “The ability to work with other cultures is another skill I have to develop. I realise that I need to continue my studies in finance to a Master’s level to get the expertise to deal with the specific needs of clients in Monaco – and I’d like to do an option in hedge funds and private equity.” Describing both work, and especially customer service, and the intensity of IUM courses as tiring, Mr Sategna still believes that doing a Master’s rather than trying for a full-time work contract with a bank is the right move. “I need the level of a Master’s degree to show potential employers that I have not just financial but also a broad range of skills. For example, as part of IUM’s Master’s program, I have the possibility to go to London – “The London Track” as they call it – as well as to do a 6-month internship anywhere in the world. Ideally though, I’d like to do this internship somewhere outside Monaco for both personal and professional reasons, to see other cultures, other systems, other mentalities.” However, while Mr Sategna thinks the US or London could be interesting from these perspectives, he feels many employees come from London, and the idea is to present a different profile. “Singapore, or a major financial centre like that, would be very enriching.” Mr Sategna, at ease in his suit and tie, has a maturity that might escape other Monaco residents the same age. “We all change, but the speed of this change is different. During my time at Barclays my point of view has certainly expanded." axel2Finance is not the Wolf of Wall Street “Like other people, I used to think that finance is like the Wolf of Wall Street, for example. But, in reality, there is governance to guide us: there are regulations. Mr Sategna was only 19 when he started at Barclays and recalled he felt nervous and lost on his first day. “Everything was new. My colleagues were from different countries, had different mentalities, were different ages, and I didn’t know a thing about finance or banking. I tried to understand what my co-workers were doing in front of their computer screens. Since then, I have gained confidence and have better communication, and I interact more with people, we use the same language.” He added there’s a good atmosphere at Barclays Monaco. “We are unified. We work together well, with a good cohesion between the back, middle and front offices.” Mr Sategna, who said his strongest asset is his determination – “I never give up” – recommends IUM’s Bachelor of Finance program to those even who may not have the right background, “It’s a great program but intense, so you have to be motivated.” A "Made in Monaco" program The course, which is taught in English, is divided into three core areas tailored to a “Made in Monaco” theme: the technical side of the industry such as markets, products and the banking system; the culture of the industry and very high-end customer service; and regulation and etiquette. “I am interested in all the main subjects, from accounting through finance markets to macro economics, because it’s all linked to politics, and everything has an impact.” Mr Sategna appreciated the teachers’ experience, which he described as “high level” allowing the students to apply theory to real life scenarios. Stating that since he began working at Barclays his goals have changed, Mr Sategna now sees the added value in travel, although he would be happy to build his career in Monaco. “Given my little experience and from what I have learned from my courses, my dream job would either be to create a fund, in Monaco, or outside, or work as an asset manager." He specified, “I like the communication aspect and the psychological aspect of understanding a client’s needs linked with the finance and economy aspects.” Article first published May 10, 2017.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=7437

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=5093