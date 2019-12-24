Top story: Interview with Marcel Peters, Princess Stephanie’s elephant trainer

Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Orange weather alert: intense rain, storms, possible flooding
Marcel Peters has worked with animals for decades. He is an accomplished elephant expert and is HSH Princess Stephanie of Monaco’s right-hand man in caring for her rescued elephant Baby, and Nepal, who recently passed away.
This story was originally published on 23 July 2019
Monaco is upping its game in the electric bike department, boosting its service by offering more bikes, more stations and a new easy-to-use system.
A giant solar power station has been inaugurated on the roof of Monaco’s Grimaldi Forum, marking a significant milestone in the Principality’s energy transition. Eventually, electricity generated from the station will be used to power the new eco-district. The major photovoltaic project was launched in April 2019, when the Grimaldi Forum signed a ‘SunE’ contract […]
Monaco’s elaborate new complex One Monte Carlo has been inaugurated. Overlooking the world-famous Casino Square and boasting no less than 23 luxury stores, the residential complex lines a brand new promenade dedicated to Princess Charlene.
The government has revealed detailed plans for the redevelopment of Larvotto Beach, including year-round beach restaurants thanks to new undercover spaces.