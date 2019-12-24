Weather
Tuesday, December 24, 2019

News

Breaking News

Orange weather alert: intense rain, storms, possible flooding

Top story: Interview with Marcel Peters, Princess Stephanie’s elephant trainer

By Kat Pirelli-Zucchetta - December 24, 2019

Publisher’s note: Monaco Life is 100% committed to promoting and supporting sustainability in all its guises, and for us that includes both planetary and personal sustainability. Today, we are launching the first in our series highlighting species preservation and we are very excited to have world renowned animal advocate Katerina Pirelli as our contributing expert. We hope you enjoy these articles, let’s all do what we can to protect the animal kingdom. Eric Brundage, Publisher Monaco Life. 

 

Marcel Peters has worked with animals for decades. He is an accomplished elephant expert and is HSH Princess Stephanie of Monaco’s right-hand man in caring for her rescued elephant Baby, and Nepal, who recently passed away.

This story was originally published on 23 July 2019

Previous articleTop story: Prince launches new electric bikes

Editors pics

December 23, 2019 | News

Festive cocktails

Here are our top festive cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests - tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!

December 5, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

December 4, 2019 | Business & Finance

Bartoli becomes first female director of Monte-Carlo Opera

Cecilia Bartoli has been appointed to take over directorship from Jean-Louis Grinda as of 1st January 2023, becoming the first female to take on the position. At a press conference held earlier this week, HRH the Princess of Hanover, Chairperson of the Monte-Carlo Opera Board of Directors, formally announced the retirement of Jean-Louis Grinda and […]

December 3, 2019 | News

Monaco’s Christmas Village blanketed in ‘snow’

The theme of this year’s Christmas Village, White Christmas, will be played out in three different ‘Nordic’ villages at Port Hercule in Quai Albert 1er. From Friday 6th December until Sunday 5th January 2020, the magic of Christmas will be on display for young and old to enjoy. The annual Monaco Christmas Village will feature […]

daily

December 24, 2019 | News

Top story: Prince launches new electric bikes

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco is upping its game in the electric bike department, boosting its service by offering more bikes, more stations and a new easy-to-use system.

December 24, 2019 | News

Top story: Monaco’s largest solar power station unveiled

Cassandra Tanti

A giant solar power station has been inaugurated on the roof of Monaco’s Grimaldi Forum, marking a significant milestone in the Principality’s energy transition. Eventually, electricity generated from the station will be used to power the new eco-district. The major photovoltaic project was launched in April 2019, when the Grimaldi Forum signed a ‘SunE’ contract […]

December 24, 2019 | News

Top story: One Monte Carlo luxury complex inaugurated

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s elaborate new complex One Monte Carlo has been inaugurated. Overlooking the world-famous Casino Square and boasting no less than 23 luxury stores, the residential complex lines a brand new promenade dedicated to Princess Charlene.

December 24, 2019 | News

Top story: New-look Larvotto Beach revealed

Cassandra Tanti

The government has revealed detailed plans for the redevelopment of Larvotto Beach, including year-round beach restaurants thanks to new undercover spaces.

MORE STORIES

Rybolovlev selling da Vinci masterpiece

Local News Staff Writer -
Salvator Mundi - Leonardo Da vinciPossibly the most important painting in the collection of Dmitry Rybolovlev, Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi, is due to go on sale at a Christie’s auction on November 15. Described as the last da Vinci painting in private hands, the masterpiece, dating from about 1500, is expected to sell for about €110 million ($130 million). Although the painting was once owned by King Charles I, its history includes a long period in which it was thought to be the work of one of da Vinci’s students. In 1958 the painting was sold in the UK for €50 (£45). The reason for the sale is unclear, although Rybolovlev reportedly bought the painting for about €106 million through art dealer Yves Bouvier four years ago. The AS Monaco majority owner has since claimed that the Swiss dealer cheated him with huge and unknown mark-ups on a number of paintings, a charge that Bouvier has strongly denied. The row between the two has embroiled the former chief of Monaco’s judiciary, who resigned following press reports of his closeness to the Russian billionaire. “Salvator Mundi is a painting of the most iconic figure in the world by the most important artist of all time,” Loic Gouzer, chairman of post-war and contemporary art for Christie’s New York, said in a statement released by the auction house. Christie's specialist Alan Wintermute has said that the sale of Salvator Mundi is a unique event. “It seemed just a tantalisingly unobtainable dream until now. To see a fully finished, late masterpiece by Leonardo, made at the peak of his genius, appear for sale in 2017 is as close as I've come to an Art World Miracle.” Andy Warhol's 1986 painting “Sixty Last Suppers” – based on Leonardo's “Last Supper” masterpiece – also will be featured. Its estimate is around $42 million ($50 million).

READ MORE Earthquake rocks Monaco’s judiciary

narmino head shot (1)

Bastille Day attack claims another victim, death...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_858" align="alignleft" width="300"] Credit: ERIC GAILLARD Credit: ERIC GAILLARD[/caption] The death toll from the July 14 massacre sadly reached 85 yesterday. Nice-Matin reported that Pierre, 56, “died of his injuries on Thursday at the Pasteur hospital”. Hattermann was on holiday on the French Riviera with his family, but tragically, his wife, Frances, and their son Elouan, 13, died on the Prom the night of the event. Their daughter Leane, 14, remains hospitalised but is said to be “in recovery”. A professor at the Pasteur Hospital in Nice had said yesterday that four seriously-injured victims of the Bastille Day attack in Nice remain between life and death. Professor Carole Ichai added that three out of four adults are showing signs of improvement. However, there is a possibility that some patients will never regain consciousness and will remain in a vegetative state, she said. A total of 400 people were injured in the terror attack on Nice’s Promenade des Anglais that took 85 lives on the night of July 14, France’s National Holiday. Source: Nice-Matin