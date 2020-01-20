Interview: Marina and the Meta gallery

Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Rolling strike action in France continues to disrupt train services to and from Monaco
It seems inevitable that Marina, Kira and Roy would enter the art world, given the fact their parents were philanthropists and the arts were woven into their lives from a very early age.
The Grimaldi Forum broke records across the board in 2019, and it is hoping to follow that up with another exceptional programme of events in 2020, it’s 20th anniversary year.
Through this new exhibition of paintings and sculptures, Philippe Pastor questions the destructive force of Man, directed against his fellow human beings and his environment.
The Monaco Pavilion at the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai will be filled with beautiful music supplied by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra.
The ongoing criminal case between Swiss art dealer Yves Bouvier and Russian collector and owner of the AS Monaco football club Dmitry Rybolovlev has been thrown out by Monaco’s court of appeals.