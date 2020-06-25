Weather
19 ° C
19°C
Friday, June 26, 2020

Culture

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

A new case of Covid-19 on 24 June brings total in Monaco to 102: 2 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death

Interview: Murat Vargi

Interview: Murat Vargi

By Natasha Girardi - June 25, 2020

We speak to Monaco resident Murat Vargi, founding member of Turkcell and the Mind Your Waste Foundation, entrepreneur, yogi, philanthropist, avid sailor and last year’s winner of the YCM Explorer Awards La Belle Classe for Adventure, Ethics and Environment.

This interview felt like one brushstroke on a canvas, full of verve and life, a paragraph to a novel the length of War and Peace. I was in awe of his larger than life persona, his passion for ethical and modern philanthropical causes in the world of finance in an era when much of this was unheard of. Today, Murat Vargi champions education, equality and the urgent need to protect our planet through behavioural change.

 

Monaco life: You’ve worked relentlessly since early childhood and achieved many outstanding goals in your life. But what has been your proudest moment? 

Murat Vargi: After 12 years of complete immersion in running and developing Turkcell, the high point was becoming the first Turkish company to IPO on the New York Stock Exchange.

But my proudest moments are lived daily in my two daughters who are the source of my happiness. Remarkably, they share the same passion for philanthropy and my business. My eldest daughter is the president of MV Holdings and she now understands my journey. I don’t advise her but let her make her own mark on the company; I want her to have full responsibility. Now she understands some of the challenges and hardships involved in running a company. It is wonderful because it gives me more time to pursue my hobbies. My youngest daughter recently spent time in Gambia and Senegal where we made wells for the villages.

How did you develop such a strong work ethic? 

My work ethic was born out of love for my family and the loss of my father who passed away at the age of 42. I am forever grateful to my mother who was always encouraging. If I came home with a terrible grade, I was never scolded but encouraged to try better. Even when I had 4/10 on a test, she would be positive and gently ask me to try and do a little better. I don’t remember ever being punished by her.

I always worked from an early age. At 13, I was a clerk’s assistant and I would always spend my money on things for our household. If I made $50, I would spend $20 on something for my mother. It formed me.

Well it must have served you well, considering you went on to establish Turkcell, Turkey’s largest mobile provider. How did that come about?

It was a combination of synchronous events including government regulation and an interview I gave to the Financial Times, which led to me forming a partnership with Swedish company Torsten Press of Comviq. In 1988, the European Union decided to have one cellular system that was GSM, so all pan European countries agreed to this one system, including Turkey, although not fully a part of Europe. This started the process: cell phones were state owned and monopolised, and I took part in the process of dismantling this monopoly.

What then motivated you to set up the Mind Your Waste Foundation?

I have always balanced business and nature. Long walks in nature is a must for me. However, whilst walking in Turkey I was deeply saddened and disturbed by the build-up of plastic bags and litter in the forests and on the beaches.

I felt the best way to tackle this alarming unawareness about the damage of waste on our planet was through creating Mind Your Waste Foundation. We developed a series of campaigns that were aired on Turkish television and radio – 30 second short films made by my brother who is a film maker, and songs with a variety of rap and classic popular music specifically targeting the key market segments. After five years, our market studies showed a marked improvement in behavioural patterns towards litter.

Ultimately, our biggest achievement was reducing plastic bag consumption from 100% to 20% and initiating a system for people to get money back for returning plastic bottles.

Informing people of their behaviour is a powerful form of creating change and that is the underlying motivation of my philanthropy.

Similarly, we educated 10,000 girls by giving them scholarships as a means of reducing teenage marriages brought about by poverty.

Marcel Proust always asked: “What do you eat for breakfast?”. What is your daily routine in Monaco? 

For Turks, breakfast is a much-loved tradition based on our love of the Mediterranean’s olive trees and olive oil. So, I have olives with white cheese and honey, sometimes eggs, parsley, tomatoes and peppers. When dieting I have muesli and tea and no coffee.

Edward Hopper’s Nighthawks

For a man gifted in always seeing the bigger picture, who is your favourite artist?

Presently, I would say that Edward Hopper is my favourite artist and in a way his paintings perfectly capture this era of confinement and isolation that we are living in. They are the best example of how to follow social distancing guidelines! Nighthawks (1942) is very special to me, as in all his works there is a sense of solitude and silence. He is absorbing on so many levels, especially the unspoken narrative, that mutable tone that exists in couples that he paints so brilliantly.

What inspired you to build an art collection? 

By chance I came across an auction catalogue and couldn’t believe that there were Renoir’s for sale. My father had a book on the Impressionists and loved Renoir, and that nostalgia is what got me started on building a collection with my daughter.

Have you ticked everything off the list of your childhood dreams? 

(Laughing) Actually, yes I have. My belief is that dreams come true. You’ve got to dream – everything starts with a dream.

What makes you happy now?

Music makes me happy and beautiful friends… anyone with a story, from whom I can learn something. I like positive people.

What line from literature or film resonates with you? 

“It is nothing to die, but it is frightful not to have lived” by Victor Hugo.

What is your favourite film?

With regards to Turkish films, my brother Ömer Vargi’s films are incredible, especially Eskiya. I also laugh so much at French comedy starring Dany Boon or Benoît Poelvoorde.

What is the best present you have ever given? 

Organising a birthday party for my wife and the surprise was having Julio Iglesias come and sing for her in our home amongst our friends.

What are your favourite restaurants?

I think it was the thing I looked forward to the most after lockdown – eating in restaurants. My favourites are Paloma, Anjuna, Maya Bay and Cipriani’s.

I like that you are constantly learning and enjoying life, is this important to you?

It is an honour to support and help wherever I can, and Mind Your Waste and creating equality in the world will always be at the fore of what I do. I have worked relentlessly throughout my life, even today I dedicate 30% of my time to our foundation, to scholarships and the arts.

Life is valuable – one feels this more and more the older you get – and time is precious. As Deepak Chopra says, “You can’t be spiritual if you are not having fun.”

 

Photo: Prince Albert presenting the YCM La Belle Classe Explorer Awards for Adventure, Ethics and Environment to Murat Vargi.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleHonda partners with EVER Monaco
Next articleMonaco makes milestone MoU with tokenisation platform

Editors pics

June 2, 2020 | Culture

Princely family inaugurates new Casino Square

The sun shone brightly above Monte Carlo on Tuesday as Prince Albert and Princess Charlene proudly inaugurated the new Casino Square and celebrated the reopening of the Café de Paris.

0
April 28, 2020 | Culture

Dancing through lockdown

Every day at 10.30am, Monte-Carlo Ballet principal dancer Alessandra Tognoloni starts her morning quarantine class. She has a 1.5 square metre piece of linoleum to dance on – a gift from choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot.

0
April 17, 2020 | Culture

Inside the quiet corridors of Monaco’s aquarium

Never in its 110-year history has the Oceanographic Museum ever had to close its doors for more than a few days. To understand more about how the aquarium operates in lockdown, Monaco Life spoke to its curator Olivier Brunel.

0
March 25, 2020 | Culture

The value of print

“Authenticity is invaluable; originality is non-existent.” While the very talented Jim Jarmusch may not be talking about art prints, this well observed statement rather beautifully captures a point often overlooked by art collectors.

0

daily

June 25, 2020 | Culture

Interview: Murat Vargi

Natasha Girardi

We speak to Monaco resident Murat Vargi, founding member of Turkcell and the Mind Your Waste Foundation, entrepreneur, yogi, and philanthropist.

0
June 24, 2020 | Culture

“It’s important to get the money into the hands of artists”

Cassandra Tanti

Little did Brisa Trinchero know when she took over as CEO of the Princess Grace Foundation-USA that a pandemic would see her redirecting much of the Foundation’s awards money towards struggling artists.

0
June 8, 2020 | Culture

New BBC series gives rare glimpse into life in Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

A host of Monaco personalities, including Prince Albert, have taken part in a new BBC2 series entitled 'Inside Monaco: Playground of the Rich'.  

0
June 4, 2020 | Culture

Digital forum showcasing local artists

Cassandra Tanti

The 5th Monaco Artists Forum, featuring both amateur and professional artists in the Principality, kicks off on Friday 5th June and will take the form of a virtual exhibition this year.

0
MORE STORIES

Interview: Grimaldi Forum Managing Director Sylvie Biancheri

Culture Cassandra Tanti -
Sylvie Biancheri speaks to Monaco Life about how the Covid-19 crisis is impacting the Grimaldi Forum, an institution which generates €68 million in spin-offs for the Principality.

Art and wellness, a new approach to...

Business & Finance Oliver Hawkins -
Art has the potential to be much more than simply decorative. When chosen carefully it can impact our mood, improve sleep patterns, and help our bodies track the passage of time, all of which have measurable benefits to our wellness and quality of life. This is something that major architects and developers are increasingly designing into their corporate and commercial properties, and may be something that we can all learn from in our homes and offices. [ihc-hide-content ihc_mb_type="show" ihc_mb_who="2" ihc_mb_template="1" ] Light colour and frequency have played a large part in our human evolution. Modern advances in the study of the ways in which light impacts us, known as ‘Human Centric” lighting, have taught us much about the effects on our circadian rhythms and the implications for our broader health. From energy levels to optimisation of our ability to concentrate and immune systems, the more we learn the more important light quality becomes. Yet more and more of us spend much of our lives in artificial and unchanging places at home or in the office. This idea of beneficial manipulation of artificial light is being used by some innovative artists in their work. Jason Bruges created Icosahedral Sky to closely replicate the changing colour and frequency of natural sunlight, updating in real time through sensors placed outside the building. Bringing the sun inside thorough art in an ingenious fashion. [caption id="attachment_41552" align="alignnone" width="900"] Icosahedral Sky[/caption] Numerous studies show that light colour can also change our moods and influence decision-making, including increasing heartrates or helping to focus on detailed tasks. At the 2016 Bristol Biennial, Liz West’s Our Colour installation simply used tinted light bulbs to wash over the empty interior of an office block.  The effect was that of a rainbow cast indoors. Consider certain times of day in your own office when decisive and bold action is required, or others calling for moments of quiet contemplation.  Or your living room, which may need to adapt to be multiple different rooms within a single day. A fascinating combination of both of bringing daylight indoors and considered use of colour is the wonderful Olaf Eliasson’s Weather Project in the Turbine Hall of the Tate Modern (top picture). The vast sun was made up of mono-frequency lights that rendered invisible every colour other than yellow and black. The fully mirrored ceiling created a second sun and bounced light around the vast hall, creating a very strong sensation that one could palpably feel being shared throughout the audience. [caption id="attachment_41556" align="alignnone" width="900"] The Weather Project by Olafur Eliasson[/caption] In addition to light quality, studies have shown that our energy levels and sleep patterns are badly impacted by the static nature of our homes and offices. We evolved in constantly changing surroundings, hour to hour the world is remodelled. Yet the places we live and work tend to be stagnant. Art is a great way to break this cycle.  Rob and Nick Carter created the Transforming series – an exhibition of largely classical oil paintings and drawings.  Only they weren’t.  They were incredible animations looping over hours. A Turner-inspired woodland of trees whose leaves flutter in the wind, clouds lazily moving so slowly as to be almost imperceptible.  Over the course of the day dawn turns to dusk, art that changes every time you see it, tracking the passage of time with the viewer. [caption id="attachment_41555" align="alignnone" width="900"] Tree of Life series, Tumbleweed[/caption] Barbara Myers’ Tree of Life series brings gnarled branches and twisted trees into our homes, boughs that seemingly grow through walls and crawl across ceilings. However, they are cast in solid bronze, then patinated to match the colour of the original wood, there is even moss on the ‘northern’ side. We have previously installed simple lights on rotating rigs that gradually lengthen the shadows of these organic forms, patterns cast onto floors and walls, creating a sensation of walking through woodland.   Which brings us, rather neatly, to another way in which art can contribute towards wellness – reintroducing the natural world. There are fascinating reports looking at the benefits of being surrounded by nature, even when synthesised multi-sensory replications. Some sculptors integrate sound, scent or motion into their work to communicate to a viewer how they experience the natural world.  Walter Bailey, a protégé of David Nash and extraordinary sculptor working primarily in charred wood, has previously created pieces that blur the distinction between art, furniture and building.  Dodecahedron and Cube encourage us to sit within the artwork, surrounded by the scent of the natural oils of the sequoia and bathed in dappled light as if we were in cool forest.  Shown here in combination with the composite photography of David Anthony-Hall, 400 images of woodland digitally combined into a 5m wide scene that feels more like a window than a photograph, with planting in front. The effect was to transport the viewer from central London and pull them immediately into the surrounding countryside.  How might snatched moments of privacy in this English idyll impact your mood? This principle of recreating nature is not new, it has been with us since the very earliest art daubed on cave walls. However, as our lives have become increasingly urban and removed, and artists’ techniques adapt to integrate sounds, scent and texture, the benefits of natural curation have become more pronounced. Perception of time, improvements to our circadian rhythms, reintroduction of the natural world into our homes and offices, stolen moments of seclusion in calming spaces, washing space in coloured light to influence moods. Whatever your reasons to surround yourself with art, from investment to wellness, we would suggest seeking support from a trusted adviser and spending some time discussing with them the various ways in which you wish to benefit from this fantastically exciting market.   ABOUT THE AUTHOR Oliver Hawkins is a Director at Marshall Murray, an art advisory with years of experience in the curation of artwork for private collections, corporate collectors and design professionals.  For further information he can be contacted via enquiries@marshallmurray.co.uk   [/ihc-hide-content]