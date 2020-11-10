Interview: Prima Ballerina Isabella Boylston 

Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Culture
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
22 new cases of Covid-19 on 10 Nov. brings total to 512: 13 hospitalised - 8 resident, 4 residents in ICU, 97 home monitored, 378 healed, 1 resident death
Monaco Life, in partnership with the Princess Grace Foundation-USA, is thrilled to introduce a new monthly series highlighting the lives and artistic work of the Princess Grace Foundation-USA’s illustrious Award winners. In this month’s exclusive interview, Princess Grace Foundation-USA’s CEO Brisa Trinchero catches up with Prima Ballerina Isabella Boylston.
Isabella is one of the most renowned ballerinas in the world. A principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre in New York City, she’s danced iconic roles in ballet such as Swan Lake and Romeo and Juliet. Look no further than to her enormous Instagram fan base from around the world to understand that she is one of the brightest lights from the dance world. She’s also an entrepreneur, a devoted bibliophile and an avid foodie. Isabella received a 2009 Princess Grace Award in Dance while a soloist at American Ballet Theatre (ABT).
You started dancing at the age of three in your hometown of Sun Valley, Idaho, but from a very young age, your talent became evident. Can you tell us how you went from Sun Valley to the stage of American Ballet Theatre?
Sun Valley is a big ski town so when my mum signed me up for local ballet classes, that was probably my favourite activity in addition to skiing. I just loved the musicality, the expressiveness of it and also the extreme challenge of mastering each new step that came my way. I finally begged my parents to let me go to a ballet boarding school for high school, and they relented because at that point I had been commuting to and from classes and it was just too much to maintain my academics at the same time as seriously pursuing ballet. So, I attended a ballet boarding school in Florida. After my junior year in high school there, I was scouted by the director of the American Ballet Theatre Studio Company, which is the junior company of American Ballet Theatre, and offered a spot. But my parents wouldn’t let me go because I still had one more year of high school, so I deferred the opportunity and then came to New York in 2005 and have been dancing with American Ballet Theatre ever since.
You received your Princess Grace Award in 2009. Tell us what the award meant to you?
It was such a huge confidence booster, honestly. It says that you’re on the right track, you’re doing great, keep up the great work, and we see you. Honestly it was such a gift to be able to receive that kind of motivation; and the assurance that people believed in me at that point in my career where I was still trying to ascend through the ranks of ABT.
Your dancing is stunning and appears to be effortless. But we all know it’s the result of many hours of training and hard work. What is your training regimen?
I train for up to nine hours a day, starting with ballet class at 10:15am. There are days where I literally rehearse straight through until 7pm and that’s brutal. Luckily that’s not the norm. A more typical day is probably closer to five to seven hours of rehearsal.
Wow. Is that always preparing for a specific role?
Yes, the way ABT is structured is that we have our Met [at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City] season, which is our big spring season, akin to a playoff season, for eight weeks and every week is a different ballet. It is unique in that we’ll be rehearsing for eight or 13 ballets at a time to get ready for that next season whereas a lot of European companies have a much more slower pace where they’ll be performing one ballet at a time, so they’ll have a couple of months to prepare for that ballet and then they’ll move on to the next production. But ABT is really unique and I don’t know of any other company that maintains that insane pace.
You’ve also studied acting. In fact, you got a second Princess Grace grant to hire an acting coach. How has that affected your approach to preparing for these roles?
I’m so thankful to the Princess Grace Foundation-USA for giving me the Professional Development grant so that I was able to hire an acting coach. I do feel like there are certain gaps in a dancer’s education. For instance, I play so many different characters, but there was never anything that got me ready or gave me the tools to build a character. It was such a game changer for me to get that grant and be able to use the funds to really feel like I could learn a new skill that I could immediately apply to my ballet career.
Speaking of acting, you were Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence’s ballet body double in the film Red Sparrow. What was that experience like?
It was so cool. We shot it in Budapest. I went in January and it was freezing but such a beautiful city. It was a really interesting and totally new experience for me. Seeing how films work and getting to work with Jennifer Lawrence and Francis Lawrence, the director, was amazing. They’re both such professionals and artists. The biggest difference for me was the schedule – I’m not a morning person and I would have to wake up at 3am or 4am to get into hair and makeup. That was rough! But one of the cool things about film is you can do as many takes as you need to get it perfect, unlike live performance when you just have that one shot and you don’t get to edit it or do it over.
Are you going to do any more films?
I would love to. I have a documentary in the works, actually, with director Jon Avnet who has done a lot. He directed Risky Business and Fried Green Tomatoes. I’m excited about that. Our schedule has shifted dramatically, but I’m really honoured that he wanted to feature me.
In addition to being one of the most accomplished ballerinas in the world, you’re also an entrepreneur: starting a summer dance festival in your hometown and founding the Ballerina Book Club. Is there an opportunity – perhaps a dance role or a business accomplishment – that is still on your bucket list?
A couple of years ago, I was able to attend a program at Harvard Business School called Crossover into Business for Pro Athletes. After I did that program, I started to think that maybe I would like to start my own business one day.
You are also a “foodie”. If you had an opportunity to share a meal with Princess Grace anywhere in the world, where would you take her and what would you eat?
I love that question! Pasta is my favourite food, so it’s definitely going to be somewhere that has good pasta. Well, Tokyo does Italian food really well actually; it would be wild to go somewhere in Tokyo. There’s a little pizza place that I love in Tokyo called Savoy, so maybe that. Or honestly, just sitting outside in Rome somewhere and having bucatini all’amatriciana, I think that would be pretty hard to beat.
I like the idea of eating Italian food in Japan with Princess Grace. That would certainly be incredible. Before we wrap up, is there anything else you’d like to say to the Monaco community?
Ballet is essential. Being able to connect with people from all over the world, dancers from all over the world via Instagram, and the classes that I’ve been doing on my Instagram Live has really made me realise even more how essential art is in connecting us and lifting us up during difficult times. The arts are really more important than ever.
Follow Isabella on Instagram and TikTok at @isabellaboylston and follow Isabella and her dance partner James Whiteside, together known as ‘The Cindies’, on their YouTube channel.
The Princess Grace Foundation-USA is dedicated to honouring the legacy of Her Serene Highness Princess Grace of Monaco. Her mission to advance the arts in the United States is sustained by the Princess Grace Awards which supports and elevates extraordinary early career artists in theatre, dance and film through game-changing grants, and nurtures and supports Princess Grace Award winners throughout their careers.
Photos provided, all rights reserved
The stars shone bright at the Hermitage Hotel recently as two Michelin star Chef Philippe Mille entered the Vistamar kitchen, creating a kaleidoscope of gastronomic proportions.
The Oceanographic Museum of Monaco is shuttering its doors for the month of November in an attempt to cut costs and regroup amid the ongoing Covid crisis.
We catch up with Blitz creator and co-author Cedric Biscay to learn more about the groundbreaking series and how Monaco fits into this new and exciting world of manga.
Monaco’s historic links to Antibes are being celebrated with a new plaque, unveiled in the town by Prince Albert II on Monday.
ML: Could you tell me about your background? MM: I was born and grew up in Sao Paulo. My mother is Lebanese and my father, who worked for the Brazilian theatre and cinema, is Spanish. It was my father who inspired me to pursue an artistic career. I started playing the piano at a very early age, at 5 years old, in fact.
ML: You say your country has an “innate richness” and you are a proud to have Brazilian identity. How does your culture different from others? MM: There is something wonderful about being Brazilian, the positivity, the enthusiasm and sincerity. Brazil is part of the “new world”. We have the sun of the tropics and our culture is a rich blend of African, indigenous and European, where the social codes are different. Brazil has taken these influences and mixed them to create its own identity. Another major difference is the perception of space. Brazil is huge, and has a universe of possibilities still to be explored.
ML: How did destiny bring you to Monaco? MM: My story with Monaco started with a meeting with Delphine Pastor during the Art Basel Miami Beach fair in 2004. She had discovered my work – I was living in Miami at the time – and invited me to exhibit my art in her recently opened gallery, the Gismondi Pastor gallery in Monaco. The exhibition was well received and one of my portraits of Princess Grace was selected to be part of the collection of the new Monaco Modern’Art museum. Prince Albert II later commissioned a monumental work in honour of his father Prince Rainier III, which was inaugurated January 18, 2006. I was travelling frequently between Miami and Monaco when finally I was invited by Pierre Cardin to come and live and work in Lacoste, a village in Luberon, a three-hour drive from Monaco. Pierre Cardin became my patron and I started to create monumental sculptures. My career in the Principality had evolved enormously and, in 2009, I had the opportunity to set up my studio and my home in Monaco.
ML: You are trained as an artist in plastic and as pianist. How did your career evolve? MM: I trained as a classical pianist and moved from Sao Paulo to Paris in the 1990s where I met the great master Vasarely, who inspired me to create my optical portraits. My music career gradually gave way to an artistic career as a painter and sculptor. As my works of art started to become recognised and win awards, I moved to Miami and contributed to the artistic effervescence that was there in the early 2000s. My work was exhibited in collections of major museums in the US, and my return to Europe with Delphine Pastor, meetings with Prince Albert and patron Pierre Cardin gave a huge drive to my career. A number of public monuments are installed in and around Monaco, such as Coco Chanel in Cap Martin, Cocteau in the citadel of Villefranche-sur-mer and a whole series of large sculptures of Princess Grace and other members of the royal family are presented every year. I became a member of the Academy of Arts and Letters in Portugal and my contact with the arts patron Stanley Ho of Macau enabled me to produce some major works in Asia, in Hong Kong and Macau in particular. This, along with several commissions for official portraits from royal families and presidents around the world, means that I have travelled extensively! In Paris, in 2011 I was the guest artist to celebrate Coca Cola’s 125th anniversary and I joined the great masters in the art collection of the Coca Cola Museum in Atlanta USA. My collaboration with the Prince Albert II Foundation has resulted in a commitment and a series of works dedicated to the cause.
ML: How is music and the world of art different in Brazil from other countries Brazil, say Monaco as an example? MM: Each country’s culture evolves differently depending on its influences, its economic opportunities, history, tradition, and reputation in a specific field.In Europe, classical music is at the highest level, with the best academies. In Brazil, the “bossa nova” is becoming a reference for excellence around the world. Brazil also has a very strong art market, both domestic, with the great masters, and on the world stage where Brazil participates in the largest international contemporary art fairs.
ML: What do you enjoy most about living in Monaco? MM: I appreciate many aspects of living in Monaco, the security, obviously, and the organisation, but also the beauty of the area. I think it is a privilege to live here. I am very active in the local Brazilian community, particularly in the Brasil-Monaco Project, which I contribute to with my artworks.
ML: You visit Brazil often. What do you think of Rio as Host to the Olympics this summer. MM: As for the Olympics, despite all the criticism and the difficult political context, I think for Rio de Janeiro to host the games it’s an opportunity to advance, to be creative and to experience the intensity and positivity that such an event can bring – just what the Brazilian people need. The opening ceremony was sublime! Very original, very “ARTY”! Bravo!
For more on Marcos and his work, visit artmarcosmarin.com from August 21.
READ MORE ABOUT MONACO'S BRAZILIAN COMMUNITY The Honorary Consul of Brazil in Monaco Luciana de Montigny, President and Founder of the Brasil Monaco Project Severiano Alves-Pereira,Executive Director J. Safra Sarasin Bank Tereza Mahot, NavigatorsYachtClub.com