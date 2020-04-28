Interview: Yoga teacher Alicia Anka

Tuesday, April 28, 2020
1 new case of Covid-19 recorded on 27th April, bringing official total to 95 in Monaco: 42 cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
Alicia Anka is a long-time resident of Monaco, who brings the community together with her good-will, writing, English teaching and yoga classes.
Her yoga practice is a powerful journey into oneself; she guides her students through a tailormade practice with yoga poses themed to a particular emotion and philosophy.
I feel like I have had my karma dry-cleaned and my mind set to a more peaceful mode thanks to Alicia.
A French laboratory has developed a blood test that is capable of determining a person’s level of immunity after contracting Covid-19. The test is being hailed as a “precious tool” in the lifting of lockdown measures.
The Princess Grace Hospital will resume emergency medical surgeries again from Monday 27th April as it transitions back to a pre-Covid system of operating.
Since the start of lockdown, I’ve learnt Mandarin as well as how to play the french horn while doing the formidable yoga tripod headstand. What have you achieved?
Monaco has begun distributing 10,000 masks free of charge to residents in Monaco aged over 65 years.