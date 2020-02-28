Into The Arctic at the Oceanographic Museum

Friday, February 28, 2020
The region's first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in a 23-year-old woman from Cannes who returned from a trip to Milan
Highlighting the extraordinary beauty of a rugged place, Into the Arctic shows what we have and what we have to lose.
Canadian painter Cory Trépanier spent more than a decade travelling in the Arctic. Now he brings his work to the Oceanographic Museum on the 1st of March in a series of paintings and films devised to show the public a place many will never have the chance to see in real life.
He aims to hit home the fragility of this frozen region and the untoward damage being done every day due to climate change, whilst also showing the immense variety and stunning landscapes of the wild Canadian north.
“Exploring and painting the Canadian Arctic has been challenging and awe-inspiring, bringing me face-to-face with some of our planet’s greatest natural wonders,” said the artist. “After many years of solitary development, I am humbled to learn that others are being moved by my canvases. And that the exhibition is inspiring conversation about the North, the Inuit, the power of nature, and the importance of humanity’s role in protecting it.”
With more than 50 original paintings and three feature-length films, the exhibition gives visitors a chance to be transported to places so remote that no human has ever documented them before.
Into the Arctic was commissioned as part of Canada’s 150th Anniversary celebration, and the Canadian Embassy premiered the exhibit in Washington DC in 2017. Since then, it has travelled to a number of museums, now finding its way to the Oceanographic Museum, where it will remain until 1st April.
Pauline Ducruet has presented her latest collection at Paris Fashion Week, with mum Princess Stephanie and sister Camille both showing their support for the young designer.
François Tajan, the Deputy Chairman of French auction house Artcurial, has died at age 57 after suffering complications from a bout of food poisoning.
Elsa Restaurant at Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel has announced the arrival of a new chef for the spring-summer 2020 season.