Irish international Josh Van der Flier elected player of the year at World Rugby Awards

Irish back-row player Josh Van der Flier won Rugby Player of the Year 2022 at the World Rugby Awards in Monaco while Ruahei Demant picked up the women’s award.

Stars of the game, both past and present gathered in the Salle des Étoiles on Sunday 20th November for the prestigious awards ceremony that was attended by Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene and their daughter, Gabriella. Last year’s winner Antoine Dupont was hoping to collect the Men’s Player of the Year award for consecutive years, but it was Van der Flier who took home the trophy. The Irishman had a strong year, scoring six tries in the European Cup and two in the Six Nations.

He beat international team-mate Jonny Sexton, South African Lukhanyo An, as well as Dupont to collect the trophy for the first time in his career.

New Zealand Women’s World Cup triumph earlier this month was rewarded with two trophies on the night. Demant picked up the Best Women’s Player award while Wayne Smith, the ‘Black Ferns’ coach picked up Manager of the Year.

Italian Ange Capuozzo and New Zealand’s Ruby Tui won the Men’s and Women’s Breakthrough Player awards. Ireland’s Terry Kennedy and Australia’s Charlotte Caslick picked up the respective men’s and women’s awards for Rugby Sevens Player of the Year while Rodrigo Fernandez and Abby Dow were awarded with Best Tries of the Year – an award chosen by the voting public.

Photo by World Rugby Awards