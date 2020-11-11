ISM officially certified as ‘safe’

Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
12 new cases of Covid-19 on 11 Nov. brings total to 524: 15 hospitalised - 9 resident, 4 residents in ICU, 101 home monitored, 390 healed, 1 resident death
The International School of Monaco (ISM) has been awarded the Monaco Safe label, the first school in the Principality to receive one.
On Tuesday, 9th November, the International School of Monaco became the first learning establishment in the Principality to earn the health distinction.
The school shared the news proudly on its Twitter account saying, “We are delighted to be awarded this #covidsafe badge by the Monaco government. Thanks to efforts by whole community and stringent protocols!”
Are you a designated COVID SAFE school? We are delighted to be awarded this #covidsafe badge by the Monaco government. Thanks to efforts by whole community & stringent protocols! #ismonaco @GovMonaco #WearYourMask #WashYourHands #StaySafeStayOpen pic.twitter.com/5aFM3Kd6qD
— International School of Monaco (@ISMonaco) November 9, 2020
Despite the badge not originally being intended for schools, ISM applied nonetheless and was granted the honour. The school has been vigilant in keeping in line with the current health regulations and has even gone so far as to create its own masks, which also reflect the school’s partnership with King’s College school in the UK.
Monaco Safe was launched in July as a way to ensure visitors that shopkeepers, restauranteurs and hoteliers were in compliance with health and safety protocols as well as being a way to entice clientele back after the spring lockdowns.
In order to be considered, applicants must have precise measures in place with regard to social distancing, mask wearing and hygiene. Once accepted, the establishments are submitted to random spot checks to ensure they continue compliance.
Photo of new school masks provided by ISM
The 102nd Armistice anniversary was commemorated in Monaco on Wednesday in the presence of Monsignor Dominique-Marie David and Monegasque authorities.
The Tourist and Convention Authority is set to launch phase one of its eco-responsible tourism scheme called Livre Blanc, or white book.
The International School of Monaco (ISM) has been awarded the Monaco Safe label, the first school in the Principality to receive one.
Red Nose Day will take on a patriotic tone this year, as local charity Les Enfants de Frankie releases a limited number of red and white ‘noses’ for its popular fundraising campaign.