Thursday, January 9, 2020

Mass protests set for 9th Jan, while energy workers call a three-day blockade of France's oil refineries and fuel depots from 7th Jan

ISM hosts talks for parents

ISM hosts talks for parents

By Cassandra Tanti - January 8, 2020

Parents and the wider community in Monaco are invited to attend a talk on internet safety, hosted by the International School of Monaco, this Friday. It is the first of a series of talks organised by the school on important themes which affect us all.    

The new school term is kicking off with an informative talk and discussion on internet safety in English by Nick Danziger, of Action Innocence, and psychologist Cédric Forino.

With an explosion in the use of smartphones, apps and social media, and the increasing pressure on ever-younger people to connect, it has never been more important to understand what your children are doing online, how to help them use the internet safely, and responsible use of social media.

This event is open to all parents of school age children and will be held at the ISM Cafeteria, 16 quai Antoine 1er, from 8.45am to 10am on Friday 10th January. Refreshments will be served.

Another important and informative talk entitled ‘Teenagers Translated’ will follow on Wednesday 29th January, with guidance on coping with the particular challenges facing teens. Led by the authors of the successful book ‘Teenagers Translated’, Janey Downshire and Naella Grew, who also have extensive experience in counselling, the talk (second of a three part series) will focus on anxiety, stress, eating disorders and drug/alcohol abuse along with over-dependence on technology. The session will focus on how parents can help their child develop a sense of self and provide coping strategies. There will also be time for questions. It will also be held at the ISM Cafeteria at 8.45am.

For more information,  contact lindsay.wright@ismonaco.com 

 

Top photo: Pixabay.com

 

