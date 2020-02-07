ISM launches new IB Careers Diploma

The International School of Monaco has launched a new International Baccalaureate Programme focused on practical skills for 16-year-olds entering the final two years of school.

As a complement to the school’s successful International Baccalaureate Diploma programme (IBDP), which it has been running for 20 years, the IBCP (Career-Related) Programme will offer an exciting alternative to the IBDP. It will be available for September 2020.

Intended for students whose skills are practical and vocational, rather than purely academic, the IBCP provides entry pathways to universities in a wide range of courses, with more emphasis on practical skills.

Fully accredited by the International Baccalaureate organisation and Pearson International BTEC Diplomas, the IBCP will complement the current IBDP Programme.

Students joining the IBCP will work alongside the school’s IBDP students in two or more courses while following their own specific studies and work placements.

An information session for prospective students and parents will take place at the International School of Monaco, Cafeteria, 16 quai Antoine 1er, on Thursday February 13th at 8.30am. All are welcome to attend.

For further information, email hannah.gettel@ismonaco.com