ISM launches new IB Careers Diploma

ISM launches new IB Careers Diploma

By Cassandra Tanti - February 7, 2020

The International School of Monaco has launched a new International Baccalaureate Programme focused on practical skills for 16-year-olds entering the final two years of school. 

As a complement to the school’s successful International Baccalaureate Diploma programme (IBDP),  which it has been running for 20 years, the IBCP (Career-Related) Programme will offer an exciting alternative to the IBDP. It will be available for September 2020.

Intended for students whose skills are practical and vocational, rather than purely academic,  the IBCP provides entry pathways to universities in a wide range of courses, with more emphasis on practical skills.

Fully accredited by the  International Baccalaureate organisation and Pearson International BTEC Diplomas,  the IBCP will complement the current IBDP Programme.

Students joining the IBCP will work alongside the school’s IBDP students in two or more courses while following their own specific studies and work placements.

An information session for prospective students and parents will take place at the International School of Monaco, Cafeteria, 16 quai Antoine 1er, on Thursday February 13th at 8.30am. All are welcome to attend.

For further information, email hannah.gettel@ismonaco.com

 

 

Editors pics

January 22, 2020 | Culture

Casino Square to be renovated by Easter

Work has begun on renewing Casino Square and SBM President Jean-Luc Biamonti has stressed that, while the move is necessary to improve security, the glamorous look of Monaco’s most famous square will be maintained.

0
December 4, 2019 | Business & Finance

Bartoli becomes first female director of Monte-Carlo Opera

Cecilia Bartoli has been appointed to take over directorship from Jean-Louis Grinda as of 1st January 2023, becoming the first female to take on the position. At a press conference held earlier this week, HRH the Princess of Hanover, Chairperson of the Monte-Carlo Opera Board of Directors, formally announced the retirement of Jean-Louis Grinda and […]

0
November 6, 2019 | Culture

Art and wellness, a new approach to curation

Art has the potential to be much more than simply decorative. When chosen carefully it can impact our mood, improve sleep patterns, and help our bodies track the passage of time, all of which have measurable benefits to our wellness and quality of life. This is something that major architects and developers are increasingly designing […]

0
July 24, 2019 | Business & Finance

Interview: Brazilian artist Marcos Marin

Marcos Marin’s fate was sealed the moment he created a portrait of Princess Grace. The piece was delivered to Prince Albert at an incredibly emotional moment, just weeks after the death of his father, reigning Prince Rainier III. It spawned a relationship that the Brazilian artist could never have predicted, one of friendship, mutual respect, and opportunity.

0

February 7, 2020 | Business & Finance

February 3, 2020 | Business & Finance

Exhibition to celebrate circus festival

Staff Writer

To celebrate the 2020 International Monaco Circus Festival, YellowKorner Monte Carlo hosted a cocktail reception to present ‘The Show Must Glow On’ exhibition by street artist Dario Vella.

0
January 29, 2020 | Business & Finance

Real estate and digital to mark 2020: Serge Telle

Cassandra Tanti

In his annual address to the press, Minister of State Serge Telle has outlined a number of subjects that are set to make headlines in 2020, including two new real estate projects and digital technology.

0
January 23, 2020 | Business & Finance

Princess Grace Garden at Philadelphia Flower Show

Cassandra Tanti

A mini version of Monaco’s Princess Grace Rose Garden will feature at this year’s Philadelphia Flower Show. The highly anticipated event, themed ‘Riviera Holiday’, will spotlight the life and legacy of Grace Kelly, the Philadelphian who became Princess of Monaco.

0
Boy George’s world art debut in Monaco

Culture Cassandra Tanti -
G&M Design Gallery is hosting Boy George’s first ever art exhibition 'Scarmen & Other Imperfections', which premiered on Friday night at a cocktail party attended by Prince Albert and Princess Charlene.   It is the first time that the 1980’s music legend has publicly shown the works that he has been creating for a number of years now and which all feature a face as its theme. [caption id="attachment_41898" align="alignnone" width="600"] MAC President Christian Moore, Boy George, Karin Torriani from Powers Properties and Monaco Life Publisher Eric Brundage. Photo: Claudia Albuquerque[/caption] His piece ‘Scarman’ first appeared on promotional artwork and clothing for Boy George and The Culture Club’s new album Life. [caption id="attachment_41901" align="alignnone" width="600"] Victoria Silvstedt and Christian Moore. Photo: Claudia Albuquerque[/caption] [caption id="attachment_41899" align="alignnone" width="600"] Princess Grace Foundation USA CEO Brisa Thrinchero, Boy George, and Lady Tina Green. Photo: Claudia Albuquerque[/caption] Boy George was thrilled to have sold his first ever painting, Prince, after an exclusive private interview with Monaco Life on Friday (stay tuned for the story). The following cocktail party was attended by many of the Principality’s well known personalities, including Prince Albert and Princess Charlene. [caption id="attachment_41904" align="alignnone" width="640"] 'Prince', Boy George's first piece sold in the exhibition[/caption] Scarmen & Other Imperfections will be on show at the gallery until 1st February.   Top photo: Prince Albert, Boy George and Princess Charlene. Photo: Claudia Albuquerque   Read Monaco Life for Editor Cassandra Tanti’s exclusive one on one interview with Boy George coming up this week.

Prince Pierre Foundation awards Principality Prize 2019

Culture Stephanie Horsman -

Each year, The Prince Pierre Foundation and the Monaco Philosophical Meetings scour the globe looking for an author to honour for their philosophical work or works. The person must have at least one seminal work which has opened eyes in this field, and has explored different views on science, politics, history, anthropology, ethics or psychoanalysis.

Mr Didi-Huberman more than fit the bill. He has had an illustrious academic career having written some 50 books, curated several exhibitions in France and abroad and won numerous awards, including the well-respected Theodor W. Adorno Award given by the city of Frankfurt. Since 1990, he has been the director of emeritus studies at the prestigious Ecole des Haute Etudes en Sciences Sociales and previous to that he taught at the University of Paris VII.

His work is in the field of ethical gaze and to that end his studies have focused on the history and theory of Renaissance images to contemporary art. Additionally, he is involved in thoughts and discussions on uprisings, which he believes to be a word strong enough to enfranchise the “voiceless” and “disinherited” of the world.

The bearer of the award is asked to give a lecture the following year, and Mr Didi-Huberman will do so on 27th January 2020 at 7pm the Maison des Océans in Paris.

  Photo: Directorate of Communication/ Michael Alessi