ISM welcomes head of International Baccalaureate Organization

The International School of Monaco has received a visit from two distinguished guests from the world of education: the International Baccalaureate Organization’s Olli-Pekka Heinonen and Monaco’s Isabelle Bonnal from the Department of Education, Youth and Sport.

As the only International Baccalaureate (IB) school in the Principality, the International School of Monaco is understandably proud to be part of a prestigious system that is recognised and revered by higher learning establishments worldwide.

Welcoming visitors

On Tuesday 11th April, the school was singled out for a real honour, when it was visited by Olli-Pekka Heinonen, Director General of the International Baccalaureate Organization, and Isabelle Bonnal, Monaco’s Commissioner General of the Department of Education, Youth and Sport.

Students across all grades treated the visitors to speeches and performances, which were followed by a discourse from Heinonen on the topic of the future of international education.

The guests then visited several of the school’s classrooms, speaking with students and staff about their experiences. It was wrapped up with a luncheon attended by the ISM Board of Trustees, its Senior Leadership Team, the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and IB Educator Network staff.

What is the International Baccalaureate?

The International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) and its cousin, the IB Career-Related Programme, were created in the mid-1960s by a group of educators as a common curriculum for international schools by which children could be tested for university entry or in the pursuit of career-specific secondary education.

The two-year programmes are aimed at 16 to 19-year-olds and are available in 140 countries around the world. They provide an internationally accepted qualification for entry into higher education or specific practical employment, and are recognised by many top universities worldwide.

Photo credit: Ed Wright