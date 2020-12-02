Weather
5 ° C
5°C
Thursday, December 3, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

4 new Covid cases on 2 Dec. brings total to 621: 7 hospitalised, 5 resident + 4 in ICU, 2 resident, 21 home monitored, 563 recoveries, 3 deaths

“It was like looking for a needle in a haystack”

“It was like looking for a needle in a haystack”

By Stephanie Horsman - December 2, 2020

Boris Herrmann, captain of the Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco, aided in the rescue effort to find fellow sailor Kevin Escoffier after he was forced to abandon ship off the Cape of Good Hope.

No one said the Vendee Global would be easy, but for French sailor Kevin Escoffier it became downright impossible. Whilst sailing his yacht the PRB off the notoriously treacherous Cape of Good Hope some 840 nautical miles off the coast of Cape Town, South Africa, Escoffier’s boat “folded in half” in swells reaching five metres in height.

The Frenchman was forced to abandon ship in a 35 knot gale and retreat to a rescue raft, after he promptly put out a call for help. Four competitors, including Boris Herrmann of Monaco’s Team Malizia, joined in the after-dark search for the missing captain.

Eventually, it was fellow competitor Jean Le Cam on the Yes We Cam who spotted and picked up Escoffier “safe and sound” at around 5:15pm European Central Time on 30th November.

Escoffier was in third place when he launched his distress signal.

During a radio session on Tuesday after the rescue, Boris Herrmann explained how the dramatic operation unfolded.

“I was very focused on my task and had a search sector that I had to search very closely – with 600 metres between passages. One passage took me an hour. So, it would have taken 15 to 20 hours to search the entire search field that was assigned to me. At this moment, of course, one realises how large the search field is and that one is looking for a needle in a haystack. I was very motivated and looked in all the right places as best I could.

“It was extremely cold with high swell and spray coming over the deck. But it was great to see that the regatta management diverted all the boats that were available nearby and that we were able to search together with a fleet. So, we gave luck every chance and luck finally led to Kevin being found. This is a great relief and now the tension is dropping. Of course, there is also a certain sadness and the thoughts are with him. I am already back to my normal race, but I am not yet back to where the race is with my head.”

Yacht Club of Monaco Vice-President and Herrmann’s fellow crewmate Pierre Casiraghi, who waited expectantly for news on his friend, was relieved at the outcome.

“It can all happen so quickly in these kinds of sea and wind conditions. It was a very delicate operation,” he said. “My main concern was to tell Boris to be extra careful in such an extreme situation. Above all it was important not to add to the crisis by creating a second one. What a relief to know that Kevin is now safe, and I salute Jean’s courage and experience which made this rescue possible”.

Race Direction, who launched the rescue mission, must now figure out how best to get Escoffier back to shore, as well as sort out how to manage the loss of racing time for those who were diverted.

 

Photo source: Boris Herrmann racing Facebook page

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleThe story behind the closure of the Hôtel Métropole
Next articleHoliday celebrations in full-swing

Editors pics

November 26, 2020 | Local News

Maradona’s footprint on Monaco

As the world mourns the death of football great Diego Maradona, we turn back time to 2003, when the Argentinian legend left his mark – quite literally – on the Principality.

0
November 25, 2020 | Local News

When can I travel through France?

If everything goes to plan, France will gradually come out of lockdown over the coming weeks, meaning travel to second homes and flights out of the French Riviera will resume.

0
November 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Guide to getting tested in Monaco

Rapid antigen tests are set to roll out in Monaco soon, becoming the third Covid screening option available. So, which test should you choose, where can you get it, and how much should you pay?

0
November 19, 2020 | Local News

Who were this year’s recognised heroes?

Monaco’s National Day honours not only the country and its prince, but distinguishes those who make the country what it is. This year, the country celebrated its everyday heroes.

0

daily

December 2, 2020 | Local News

Riviera airport picks up pace

Stephanie Horsman

Nice Airport has announced a complete reopening of Terminal 2 this month in an effort to get holiday travellers safely where they need to be.

0
December 2, 2020 | Local News

Holiday celebrations in full-swing

Stephanie Horsman

The Monaco Town Hall has organised a number of “Covid safe” events to ensure a merry and bright Christmas for all this festive season. 

0
December 2, 2020 | Local News

“It was like looking for a needle in a haystack”

Stephanie Horsman

Boris Herrmann, captain of the Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco, aided in the rescue effort to find fellow sailor Kevin Escoffier after he was forced to abandon ship.

0
December 2, 2020 | Local News

Business College formed to prevent plastic pollution

Cassandra Tanti

BeMed officially launched its Business College on Monday, supporting companies of all sectors and sizes in implementing concrete solutions to reduce plastic pollution.

0
MORE STORIES
Gaslog LNG tanker

GasLog signs new charter party agreements

Local News Staff Writer -
Monaco-based GasLog Ltd. has announced the signing of two new charter party agreements, each for a firm period of seven years.

Monaco helps combat deadly disease in newborns

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
Monaco has contributed to a programme to keep sepsis in check in South African newborns, at the 72nd World Health Assembly in Geneva.