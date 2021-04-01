Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Thursday, April 1, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

6 Covid cases 31 Mar, 18 hospitalised, 7 in ICU, 84 home monitored, 2,115 recoveries, 28 deaths, 226 incidence rate, 10,829 people vaccinated

Italy halts Easter travel plans

Italy halts Easter travel plans

By Cassandra Tanti - April 1, 2021

Italy is imposing a five-day quarantine on travellers from the European Union over Easter, even for those with a negative Covid test.

The government announced on Tuesday that, in addition to the obligation of filling in the self-declaration form and negative Covid test upon arrival, anyone who enters Italy after having stayed in or tansitted through European countries in the previous 14 days, must undergo self-isolation under the supervision of health authorities for five days. After this self-quarantine period, a new PCR or antigen test is mandatory.

The measure also concerns Italians returning home from abroad.

The measure “applies to all those who leave and arrive, including Italian nationals,” said a ministry official.

The new restriction will be in effect until 6th April, covering the Easter weekend, during which Italy is a popular destination for foreign tourists.

A 14-day quarantine is already in effect for countries outside the EU.

 

Photo of Milan Cathedral on Pixabay

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleCarrefour workers to strike this weekend

Editors pics

March 30, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

First report on health impact of Covid

IMSEE has provided a clear snapshot of the health and mortality impact of Covid-19 in 2020 on the Principality in a comprehensive new report.

0
March 29, 2021 | Local News

Raising sustainably-minded entrepreneurs

Monaco Life speaks to Angelo and Tino, two brothers raised in the Principality who have set their sights on normalising sustainability in the fashion industry with their new R4 clothing line.

0
March 27, 2021 | Local News

Inside Monaco’s Cherry Blossom celebration

Monaco Life was invited to the exclusive launch of the ‘Cherry Blossom, Make A Wish’ event at the Hôtel de Paris organised by The High Life Monaco and officially opened by Prince Albert.

0
March 24, 2021 | Local News

Opinion: Top takeaways from Six Nations

The Principality’s rugby expert Mark Thomas gives Monaco Life readers his take on this year’s Six Nations Championship heading in to the weekend finale.

0

daily

April 1, 2021 | Local News

Carrefour workers to strike this weekend

Cassandra Tanti

Carrefour Monaco employees are staging a strike this Saturday, demanding a “Covid bonus” for working in one of the few sectors that hasn’t closed during the crisis, despite the risks.

0
April 1, 2021 | Local News

Roca team in semi-finals

Stephanie Horsman

For the first time in the club’s history, AS Monaco Basketball is going to the Euro Cup 7 semi-finals after a hard fought 90 to 87 win over Buducnost Podgorica.

0
April 1, 2021 | Local News

Marine science efforts continue in Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

Two Monegasque organisations dedicated to marine sciences have agreed to continue working together to find ways to protect and increase knowledge of the seas. 

0
April 1, 2021 | Local News

Umberto Tozzi charity event in Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

Italian superstar Umberto Tozzi will play a special live-streaming concert at the Summer Sporting to benefit his musicians, technical and support staff who haven't worked for a year.

0
MORE STORIES

Boris is back

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
Prince Albert and Pierre Casiraghi have welcomed Boris Herrmann back to Monaco where the German sailor is sharing his tales of completing the gruelling Vendée Globe solo race.

New wealth tax makes French property even...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_26514" align="alignnone" width="1008"]Photo: Gilbert Bochenek Cap d'Ail. Photo: Gilbert Bochenek[/caption] From January 1, 2018, the implementation of France’s new Wealth Tax – Impôt sur la fortune immobilière (IFI) – will come into effect. Keeping his campaign promise, President Macron has announced that this tax – an upgrade to the existing Impôt de solidarité sur la fortune (ISF) – will see investors taxed solely on their real estate assets, rather than all financial assets, meaning all other wealth, such as securities, bank and financial investments, is exempt. On real estate assets worth €1.3 million or more, IFI will apply a 0.5 percent rate to the net value of property above €800,000. Therefore, the tax is only applicable to the amount of equity an investor has in the property. For example, if an investor owns a €1.3 million property, and has €900,000 equity in it, they will pay 0.5 percent tax on the €100,000 above €800,000. France is the most popular location for second property investment and those looking to do so may save thousands in tax as a result of the IFI, according to Hugh Wade-Jones, Managing Director of Enness International, the high-end lending division of Enness that caters for clients looking to acquire or refinance overseas properties, specifically those located in France, Monaco, the Balearics and Switzerland. In 2017, Enness International, arranged over €297 million in French property finance. “Monaco saw the highest total loans, with €167,695,000 worth of finance arranged, followed by Cap Ferrat and Paris, with €29.85 million and €19.3 million respectively. Furthermore, Cap Ferrat saw the highest average loan amount – at €9.95 million,” said Wade-Jones, adding, “Next year will be very interesting to see how the new Wealth Tax changes affect prices and sales.”

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/monaco-not-on-tax-haven-list-fully-compliant/