Italy halts Easter travel plans

Thursday, April 1, 2021
6 Covid cases 31 Mar, 18 hospitalised, 7 in ICU, 84 home monitored, 2,115 recoveries, 28 deaths, 226 incidence rate, 10,829 people vaccinated
Italy is imposing a five-day quarantine on travellers from the European Union over Easter, even for those with a negative Covid test.
The government announced on Tuesday that, in addition to the obligation of filling in the self-declaration form and negative Covid test upon arrival, anyone who enters Italy after having stayed in or tansitted through European countries in the previous 14 days, must undergo self-isolation under the supervision of health authorities for five days. After this self-quarantine period, a new PCR or antigen test is mandatory.
The measure also concerns Italians returning home from abroad.
The measure “applies to all those who leave and arrive, including Italian nationals,” said a ministry official.
The new restriction will be in effect until 6th April, covering the Easter weekend, during which Italy is a popular destination for foreign tourists.
A 14-day quarantine is already in effect for countries outside the EU.
Photo of Milan Cathedral on Pixabay
Carrefour Monaco employees are staging a strike this Saturday, demanding a “Covid bonus” for working in one of the few sectors that hasn’t closed during the crisis, despite the risks.
For the first time in the club’s history, AS Monaco Basketball is going to the Euro Cup 7 semi-finals after a hard fought 90 to 87 win over Buducnost Podgorica.
Two Monegasque organisations dedicated to marine sciences have agreed to continue working together to find ways to protect and increase knowledge of the seas.
Italian superstar Umberto Tozzi will play a special live-streaming concert at the Summer Sporting to benefit his musicians, technical and support staff who haven't worked for a year.