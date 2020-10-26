Weather
4 new cases of Covid-19 on 26 Oct. brings total to 310: 8 hospitalised - 2 resident, 5 in ICU - 2 resident, 51 home monitored, 250 healed, 1 resident death

Italy introduces restrictions and closures

By Cassandra Tanti - October 26, 2020

Neighbouring Italy is the latest country to reinforce strict new measures for bars, restaurants and public gatherings in a last-ditch effort to avoid a national lockdown.

“If this November we respect all these new rules we will be able to keep the epidemic curve under control… and face December, and the Christmas holidays with greater serenity,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told a press conference on Sunday.

Under the new rules, effective Monday 26th October to 24th November, bars and restaurants must close at 6pm and can stay open later only for takeaway service. A maximum of four people can sit at a table together. Consuming food and drinks in public places will also be banned from 6pm.

Cinemas, theaters, swimming pools, and gyms have to close, although museums can remain open. Gatherings for weddings, baptisms and funerals are banned, as are all events and fairs. Distance learning will be applied in high schools for at least 75%  of students.

Working remotely is strongly encouraged. Home visits from people other than relatives are strongly discouraged, as is leaving home for reasons other than work, study, health and emergencies.

Italy’s worst hit regions of Lombardy, Campania and Lazio had already implemented their own tougher local restrictions in the days before Sunday’s announcement, including nighttime curfews.

In acknowledging that businesses like bars and gyms will be hit hard by the new measures, Mr Conte ensured that the government will compensate with “substantial” financial aid.

On Saturday, Italy topped the half-million mark in the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic.

 

Photo of Venice, source Pixabay

 

 

 

Editors pics

October 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

No more late nights out

Bars and restaurants in Monaco have been ordered to close by 11.30pm under a new range of restrictions announced by Minister of State Pierre Dartout on Friday evening.

0
October 22, 2020 | Culture

Princess Nina: “I want to put Seborga on the map”

This is the story of Nina, the German-born Princess of Seborga who has bold plans for the future of a principality famous for its captivating past.

0
October 20, 2020 | Culture

Prince Albert 1st commemoration plans continue

In the lead up to the June 2022 memorial of his death, the Albert 1er Monaco Committee has launched the next round of commemorations to honour the Prince and his legacy.

0
October 16, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco-owned port in Italy opens for business

The highly-anticipated Cala del Forte port in Ventimiglia, intended to handle overflow from the Principality, is now officially open, marking a new era for the Italian seaside town and Monaco.

0

daily

October 26, 2020 | Business & Finance

New districts to benefit from the power of water

Cassandra Tanti

Two Monegasque companies have been recruited to operate new seawater heat pumps in Larvotto and Condamine, marking another major step towards the energy transition.

0
October 26, 2020 | Business & Finance

Italy introduces restrictions and closures

Cassandra Tanti

Neighbouring Italy is the latest country to reinforce strict new measures for bars, restaurants and public gatherings in a last-ditch effort to avoid a national lockdown.

0
October 26, 2020 | Business & Finance

Hamilton makes history, Leclerc comes in 4th

Stephanie Horsman

Lewis Hamilton took home his 92nd Grand Prix victory, exceeding Michael Schumacher’s record, while Charles Leclerc landed 4th place at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday.

0
October 26, 2020 | Business & Finance

AS Monaco fall to Lyon

Stephanie Horsman

Despite a strong start, AS Monaco wasn’t able to keep the momentum up on Sunday in a tough match against 6th ranked Olympique Lyonnaise, resulting in a 1-4 loss.

0
MORE STORIES

