 Italy reopens internal borders

Italy, the first European country hit hard by the Covid pandemic, has cautiously reopened borders for the first time since mid-March amid an encouraging slowing of infection rates and death tolls.

After several long months in lockdown, Italy is finally returning to life. Confinement measures are being lifted, people are returning to work, and cafés and restaurants are welcoming guests. Now they are allowing more freedom of movement within the country and a bit internationally as well.

As of Wednesday 3rd June, the regions of Italy will no longer be blocked and they will be allowed to invite tourists to come just in time for the summer holidays.

A planned two-week quarantine measure has been scrapped for people entering from the EU, Schengen, the UK, Monaco, Andorra, San Marino and Vatican City, unless visitors from these places have been outside this safety zone within the previous two weeks.

The daily drop in new cases and deaths has encouraged the Italians to take this step, though admittedly they know that there is still risk involved.

“To have no risk at all, we would have had to maintain a total lockdown for months, but the country would have not been able to stand it,” Italy’s Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Sunday.

In order to mitigate risks, some regional governors are offering visitors tests as part of holiday packages, as well as asking them to fill out health questionnaires which would be kept on file for two weeks.

“Tourism in Italy will start again, with all precautions and in maximum safety. Those who love Italy must be allowed to return to enjoy it, in compliance with governmental and regional guidelines,” President of the Italian National Tourist Board (ENIT) Giorgio Palmucci pointed out in a statement to the EU last month.

Italy’s north, particularly Lombardy and Piedmont, were the hardest hit and also sit close to the borders with Monaco. Currently, though they are invited back, tourists from Monaco are not allowed to freely cross into Italy until 15th June, when Monaco is set to lift its own border ban.

