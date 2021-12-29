It’s almost sales time

Wednesday, December 29, 2021
The January sales are fast approaching, giving bargain hunters a chance to nab great deals on coveted items that didn’t quite make it under the tree this year.
Photo of One Monte-Carlo by SBM
Princess Charlene and Princess Stephanie have publicly shared their grief over the death of South African civil rights activist and theologian Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
Monaco-based Jane Gemayel is taking a selection of her works on the road to exhibit at the Monaco Pavilion at the Dubai World Expo in January.
Despite a difficult start to the season, Nico Kovac’s men are still fighting on all fronts, and the second act holds much promise.