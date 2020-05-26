Its ‘Time to scale up’

The Transition Forum 2020 is returning this Thursday offering four weeks of interactive online talks aimed at the protection of the environment by today’s best innovators, business leaders, investors, politicians and visionaries.

Under the theme of ‘Time to scale up’, this year’s Transition Forum is gathering together world class speakers and entrepreneurs to share their insights and urge people to up the ante with regard to collective action toward transitioning to a lower-carbon economy.

As the health crisis has prevented public events from taking place, the Transition Forum – which is normally held in the Principality – has gone digital and will be broadcasting their talks, lectures and discussions live.

“We are at a turning point in history, engaged in a battle against climate change that we cannot afford to lose,” says Founder and President of Transition Forum Lionel Le Maux.

From 28th May to 25th June, a new topic will be explored every week on the subjects of food, housing, mobility and production and consumption. Five live streaming panel discussions per week will be given in both French and English, followed by interactive question and answer sessions. Additionally, group and one-to-one networking opportunities via a dedicated event platform are available during and after the talks, and contacts will be accessible for one year after the event.

The goals of the forum are varied. They look to identify cutting edge innovations as well as to find financing for these innovations. They also showcase successful initiatives used by companies, countries and individuals worldwide to spur action.

As all the sessions will be recorded, missed “episodes” can be accessed by registered participants to watch at their leisure as many times as they wish.

Monaco Life readers will receive 15% OFF tickets with the code TF20-Monaco!

For more information, visit the website at transition-forum.org