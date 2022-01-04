Weather
13 ° C
13°C
9°C
Thick Cloud
Tuesday, January 4, 2022

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

36 Covid cases 3 Jan, 32 hospitalised - 16 res, 6 in ICU - 1 res, 348 home monitored, 4,787 recoveries, 39 deaths, 1,270 incidence rate, 66.7% vaccinated

January shows at the Princess Grace Theatre

January shows at the Princess Grace Theatre

By Stephanie Horsman - January 4, 2022

The Princess Grace Theatre has a fantastic line-up of plays this month, with pieces ranging from the Shakespeare classic Macbeth, to Noire, the woke true story of a young black girl in 1950’s America confronting racism head on.

To shake off the post-holiday blues, head to the Princess Grace Theatre to catch one, or more, of the amazing performances being offered in January.

First up is William Shakespeare’s tale Macbeth. The story charts the violent rise and tragic downfall of the Scottish warrior Macbeth, who believed he was destined to be king and was willing to murder to make it reality.

The play’s director, Geoffrey Lopez, says, “To say that a play written by the greatest playwright in history is timeless is to say little. Macbeth is a play about the human, the essential constitution of the human. It is a quest for immortality, a race forward that ends with nothing.”

Macbeth will be performed 6th January with the curtain going up at 8:30pm.

Next is Noire, written and performed by Tania de Montaigne. It is the true story of Claudette Colvin, a young black girl growing up in the American south in the 1950s. On 2nd March 1955, she refuses to give up her place on a bus to a white person and winds up pleading her case in front of a judge. Her colour, gender and her lack of money all conspire against her, though her courage is inspiring.

Noire will be played out on stage on 13th January with an 8:30pm start.

On 20th January at 8:30pm is A Love Story, written and directed by Alexis Michalik. It’s the tragic story of Katia and Justine. Justine wants a baby, and against Katia’s better judgement, she agrees. Days before being due to give birth, Justine disappears, leaving her alone with baby Jeanne. Twelve years later, Katia dies, leaving Jeanne with an unknown uncle whom she isn’t sure will want to take her in.

A Love Story (Une histoire d’amour) brings out all the motions of life. Loss, abandonment, love and mourning all blend to create a touching tale.

Finally, Who is Mr Schmitt? (Qui est Monsieur Schmitt?) Comes to the stage on 23rd January at 5pm. Mr. and Mrs. Aries are dining quietly in their apartment when the phone rings. At the end of the line, someone insists on speaking with a certain Mr. Schmitt, whom they had never heard of.

They soon discover that their apartment is not the same, that their books have been replaced, that the frames on the walls are not theirs and that they are wearing clothes they do not recognise. Even more terrifying, their front door is locked from the outside. But the couple’s nightmare has only just begun.  

For info and tickets call +377 93 25 32 27, email at spectateurs@tpgmonaco.mc or visit montecarloticket.com.

 

 

Photo by Cassandra Tanti for Monaco Life 

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Sign up to our newsletter
Previous articleClement replaces Kovac in the Monaco dugout

Editors pics

January 3, 2022 | Local News

Monaco’s Black Jack wins Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

The gruelling Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race was marked by strong winds and rough seas. In the end, it was Monaco-registered Black Jack that took home the title with a time of just over 2 days and 12 hours.

0
December 31, 2021 | Local News

Shock as Kovac and Monaco part ways

Although not officially confirmed by the club, Nico Kovac was relieved of his duties as manager of AS Monaco on Thursday night, and a list of potential successors has already been drawn up.

0
December 29, 2021 | Local News

It’s almost sales time

The January sales are fast approaching, giving bargain hunters a chance to nab great deals on coveted items that didn’t quite make it under the tree this year.

0
December 29, 2021 | Business & Finance

Minister of State “doing well” after testing positive for Covid

Monaco’s Minister of State Pierre Dartout and several members of his family have tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from vacation in the Alps.

0

daily

January 4, 2022 | Business & Finance

January shows at the Princess Grace Theatre

Stephanie Horsman

The Princess Grace Theatre has a fantastic line-up this month, with pieces ranging from the Shakespeare classic Macbeth, to Noire, the true story of a young black girl in 1950’s America confronting racism.

0
January 4, 2022 | Business & Finance

Clement replaces Kovac in the Monaco dugout

Luke Entwistle

It has been confirmed that Belgian manager Philippe Clement will replace Niko Kovac’s as AS Monaco manager, bringing an end to days of speculation.

0
January 3, 2022 | Business & Finance

How Monaco supports the world’s poorest countries

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s financial assistance to developing countries and those in need packs a big punch for a small nation. Within a decade, it doubled its international contribution to €22 million a year.

0
January 3, 2022 | Business & Finance

Monaco’s Black Jack wins Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

Stephanie Horsman

The gruelling Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race was marked by strong winds and rough seas. In the end, it was Monaco-registered Black Jack that took home the title with a time of just over 2 days and 12 hours.

0
MORE STORIES

Sir Stelios joins Giving Pledge, dedicates majority...

Local News Nancy Heslin -
steliosOn Tuesday, May 30, officially at 2 pm CET, one of Monaco’s most respected and active members of the community, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, joined the Giving Pledge, the “global, multi-generational initiative” that encourages the most affluent individuals and families to dedicate the majority of their wealth to philanthropy. Sir Stelios is the first Monaco resident to make this commitment. The official announcement was made from Seattle, Washington, welcoming 14 new philanthropic individuals and couples, bringing the growing list of total signatories to 168, and from 21 countries. Created in 2010 by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett, the Giving Pledge is a worldwide effort to help address society’s most pressing problems, and although it’s specifically focused on wealthy individuals, “it’s inspired by the example set by millions of people at all income levels who give generously – and often at great personal sacrifice – to make the world better”. “Philanthropy is different around the world, but almost every culture has a long-standing tradition of giving back,” said Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. “Bill and Warren and I are excited to welcome the new, very international group of philanthropists joining the Giving Pledge, and we look forward to learning from their diverse experiences.” Sir Stelios continues to repay debt to society In the opening of his Giving Pledge letter, Sir Stelios – who considers himself “doubly fortunate for having twice had the option not to work for a living” – wrote, “I’m not sure I am a worthy member of this group of extraordinary individuals.” The creator of easyJet, the successful London-based and now pan-European low-cost airline in 1995, who still works 60 hours a week at the age of 50, explained, “When I turned 40, I seriously started the process of repaying my debt to society. I think all wealthy people have a debt to repay because it is thanks to their customers who bought their goods and/or services that they acquired their fortune. “It took me another 10 years of both ‘thinking’ and ‘doing’ philanthropy to conclude that by giving more than half of one’s fortune to charity, one can balance the needs of family and friends against other good causes.” Sir Stelios spends a portion of his annual income each year on a series of “well diversified causes” through the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation. The Foundation offers support in the countries where Sir Stelios has lived and worked – the UK, Greece, Cyprus and Monaco – in four ways. First, funding scholarships for young people to study at the academic institutions where Stelios himself was educated: London School of Economics and City University in London and the Doukas High School in Athens, Greece. Second, supporting entrepreneurship with cash prizes to stimulate economic growth and job creation. In the UK awards are given, in conjunction with the UK-based charity Leonard Cheshire, to entrepreneurs with a disability. In Cyprus, cash prizes are awarded to teams that include both a Greek Cypriot and a Turkish Cypriot as a way of promoting bi-communal cooperation and to help establish lasting peace on the island. In Greece, awards are given to young entrepreneurs. Third, the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation donates money to charities in the areas of focus, such as supporting environmental projects with the World Wildlife Fund and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, as well as other worthy local charities. Fourth, distributing 25,000 snacks per day through the “Food from the Heart” programme in Greece and Cyprus that offers, each working day, without discrimination, snacks to people in need.

READ SIR STELIOS' PLEDGE LETTER HERE

Sir Stelios commented, “My belief is that nobody has a monopoly on good charitable ideas, and the problems in our world will never all go away. So we have to keep helping, within our means, forever.” The long-time Monaco resident, who recently founded the Gustavia Yacht Club, shared that he was “inspired by Bill Gates when he called me personally before giving this pledge” and hopes that publicising his Giving Pledge decision might “inspire others, perhaps those closer to my part of the world, to make the same pledge”. Global Pledges newest signatories The Giving Pledge signatories, who range in age from 31 to 93, come together throughout the year to discuss challenges, successes and failures, as well as how to be smarter about giving. This year, at a recent two-day conference, the group discussed topics such as criminal justice reform, early childhood education, refugee aid, public health, and poverty alleviation. The Giving Pledge does not involve direct appeals, pooling money, or requirements to support a particular cause or organisation. Over the long-term, the initiative hopes to help shift the social norms of philanthropy toward giving more, giving sooner and giving smarter. Today’s fourteen new signatories, whose backgrounds and sectors include, agriculture, finance, gaming and entertainment, travel and leisure, and technology, are: Leonard H. Ainsworth (Australia); Mohammed Dewji (Tanzania); Dagmar Dolby (US); Dong Fangjun (People’s Republic of China); Anne Grete Eidsvig and Kjell Inge Røkke (Norway), Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou (Monaco, Cyprus), Nick and Leslie Hanauer (US); Iza and Samo Login (Slovenia); Dean and Marianne Metropoulos (US); Terry and Susan Ragon (US); Nat Simons and Laura Baxter-Simons (US); Robert Frederick Smith (US); Harry H. Stine (US); and You Zhonghui (People’s Republic of China). For more, see the Giving Pledge website. Article first published May 30, 2017.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=800

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=16312  

Successful ministerial visit to Mali

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_15147" align="alignnone" width="850"]Photo: Communications Department Photo: Communications Department[/caption] A Monegasque delegation led by Gilles Tonelli, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, visited Mali from April 4 to 7. Alongside the Minister, Mossadeck Bally, Honorary Consul of Monaco in Mali, Bénédicte Schutz, Director of International Cooperation, Candice Manuello, Programme Manager Director of International Cooperation and Cécile Dakouo, Country Manager in the International Cooperation Department, visited Malian authorities and met with local partners working with Monegasque organisations. During the visit, several partnership agreements were signed, particularly a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene to support the fight against sickle-cell anaemia, an agreement with the founder of Samusocial, Xavier Emmanuelli, which assists children living on the streets in Bamako, and one with the Fondation Mérieux, the association Santé Sud and the Centre of Infectiology to improve the quality of care in rural areas. Finally, Minister Tonelli took part in the official ceremony of laying the foundation stone of the cardiac catheterisation unit at the Mother-Infant hospital in Bamako in the presence of the Monegasque association Share, the project's founder. Bilateral cooperation between the two countries was initiated in 2006 and was strengthened in 2011 by the signing of a Framework Cooperation Agreement on the occasion of the visit to Monaco of former Malian President, Amadou Toumani Touré. In 2012, the Sovereign Prince went on a State Visit to Mali. The Monegasque delegation was received by a number of Malian ministers, including the Minister of Malians Abroad, Dr Abdramane Sylla, Minister of Health and Public Hygiene, Dr Marie Madeleine Togo, and the Minister for the Promotion of Woman, Child and Family, Sangaré Oumou Bah.

READ ALSO 

https://monacolife.net/?p=6242

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=6141