Japanese Night at the Condamine Market

From traditional crafts to the nation’s celebrated cuisine, the upcoming Japanese Soirée in the Marché de la Condamine will champion all that Japan has to offer.

Planned for the evening of Tuesday 29th November, Japanese Night is being organised by the activities branch of the Monaco town hall in conjunction with the department responsible for commerce, halls and markets in the Principality.

Head down to the Condamine Market any time from 4pm for a range of cultural offerings: ikebana, the art of Japanese floral arrangement; origami, creative paper folding; kintsugi, the art of repairing broken pottery by mending the broken sections with precious metals; and calligraphy.

Japanese cuisine is, of course, on the menu, and visitors can expect tastings of sake, matcha tea and takoyaki. A dinner service will take place later in the evening, accompanied by traditional Japanese music.

Entry is free and access open to all.

Photo source: Mgg Vitchakorn for Unsplash