Jardin de l’Arménie: Nice’s oldest public park to get €3.85 million revamp

The Jardin de l’Arménie, the slice of greenery at the edge of Nice’s Carré d’Or, will look very different by the end of this year.

Sandwiched between the more famous Jardin Albert Ier and Le Méridien, the Jardin de l’Arménie is Nice’s oldest public park. It’s hard to say when the park first opened, but Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi says it was already a tree-lined space enjoyed by locals and visitors before the Paillon River was covered over in the 1860s.

Now this little haven, which borders the Avenue de Suède and its luxury boutiques to the north, the Avenue de Verdun to the east and the four-star Le Méridien to the west, is set to receive a much-needed lift in order to better integrate the park with the general redevelopment of the area.

In total, 97 trees of varying heights will be planted, providing a cool and shady space for inhabitants and tourists to rest in solace from the sun. Mediterranean species of trees, along with shrubs and native flowers, will cover the southern end of the garden, while more exotic varieties will be found on the north side.

An homage to an Armenian legacy

Sculptures, including one of Charles Aznavour (1924-2018), will be erected in the park to honour the lives lost in the Armenian genocide.

“Our region is the oldest land of welcome for this community and 6,000 people [of Armenian origin] live in Nice,” Estrosi told local press on launching the project. “The park is a symbol of the relations of friendship and solidarity that have existed between our city and Armenia for more than a century.”

The plans will make the space not just beautiful, but useful as well. According to Estrosi, the planting scheme will help soak up two tonnes of CO2 each year.

The sidewalks and pedestrian zones that encircle the park will be repaved, meaning that a total footprint of 10,000 square metres will be renovated during the project. The current taxi rank and kiosk will be moved to a different location.

The works are expected to be completed by the end of 2023 and will cost €3.85 million.

