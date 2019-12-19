JCEM presents 2019 Entrepreneurship Trophies

Friday, December 20, 2019
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Pastor Real Estate & Barclays
Monaco’s Young Chamber of Commerce (JCEM) followed up a successful first edition of its Entrepreneurship Trophies in 2018 with another this year by awarding a new host of Monegasque companies.
The event, held in the Salle des Arts at One Monte Carlo on 17th December, was developed as an extension of the Business Creation Competition hosted by the JCEM every year.
They decided that honouring only the winners from a single competition was not enough, as they reward many projects throughout the year and this event gave them the opportunity to publicly do so.
Winners from several competitions were therefore recognised as well as a number of ‘Monegasque Business Success Stories’ and projects created exclusively by the students from Monaco’s schools, namely those from Albert 1er, François d’Assise, and the Technical and Hotel Lycée.
Many local dignitaries spoke, including Minister of the Interior Patrice Cellario, Minister of Finance and the Economy Jean Castellini, President of the National Council Stéphane Valéri, and President of the Education, Youth and Sports Commission of the National Council Marc Mourou.
The winners were:
Photos: © Direction de la Communication – Michael Alesi
AMADE and MonacoTech have launched a mobile app that will help protect children on the African continent and provide them with access to education and health services.
The week ahead is set to be dominated by sentiment towards the US-China trade dispute, though on the data front looks quieter than previous weeks as we enter the festive period.
The Monaco Economic Board is the entity responsible for developing business within Monaco and internationally, and for also luring business to Monaco.
Venturi has unveiled its new model to compete in the third season of the FIA Formula E, which starts on October 9 in Hong Kong. The innovative electric racing car team, led by Monaco’s Gildo Pallanca Pastor, will have a chance to showcase the new car at a pre-season outing at Donington, the UK circuit.
Visually, the car has a new front aileron, but more importantly it has a lighter power train and an optimised gearbox. A long-term partnership with the German equipment supplier ZF was also announced. “We are very proud to have reached an agreement with the company that built its international reputation in the most prestigious championships, Formula 1, endurance, rally,” Gildo Pastor said. “This partnership will allow our team to continue to increase its capabilities.”
The 2016-2017 season includes twelve races with Monaco (13 May) and Paris (20 May), among them.