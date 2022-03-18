Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Friday, March 18, 2022

Culture

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

51 Covid cases + 1 death 17 Mar, 7 hospitalised - 4 res, 237 home monitored, 9,646 recoveries, 53 deaths, 621 incidence rate, 71%.6 vaccinated

Jean-Christophe Maillot suspends Bolshoi Ballet rights

Jean-Christophe Maillot suspends Bolshoi Ballet rights

By Stephanie Horsman - March 18, 2022

Artistic Director and Choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot has rescinded performance rights for his ballet The Taming of the Shrew by the Bolshoi Theatre, saying he refuses to support the war by having his work presented in the “artistic and political institution that is the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow”.

The list of supporters of the Ukrainian people grows every day as they face their homes, hospitals and venues being bombed, their people being killed and their lives being torn apart.

The Ballets de Monte-Carlo is the latest backer of the victims and has implemented a series of actions both condemning the Russian government’s attacks and offering concrete aid to the people who need it.

Artistic Director and Choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot has officially informed Vladimir Urin, Director of the Bolshoi Theatre, that he is suspending the performance rights for his ballet The Taming of the Shrew, created in 2014 for that Russian theatre, given “his refusal to support this war by presenting his work within this artistic and political institution that is the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow.”

Maillot goes on to say, “Irrespective of this decision, I would like to express my deep attachment to all the personnel and particularly to the choreographic artists of the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow with whom I have had the pleasure of working over the course of these seven years, as well as my deep respect to those who took a stand against the war in Ukraine. I salute their courage all the more because their freedom of speech is far from that which we enjoy.”

The artistic team of the ballet, made up of Ernest Pignon-Ernest, Jean Rouaud, Dominique Drillot and Augustin Maillot, also asked to be associated with this position.

Additionally, the troupe has offered aid in the form of items much-needed by the refugees and donated by the members and dancers, which include baby products, children’s beds, hygiene products and medicine, which were transported in collaboration with the Humanitarian Aid of the Fire Departments of Grasse-Menton.

They also have given shelter, welcoming a 15-year-old Ukrainian dancer who was in great distress after being forced to flee. The Princess Grace Academy has also welcomed three young students aged 13 to 17 to take shelter in the Principality.

Finally, the Ballets de Monte-Carlo is putting its money where its mouth is and has said that all proceeds from the show An Eye for an Eye, being presented on 27th April at the Grimaldi Forum, will go directly to the Red Cross’s Ukrainian fund.

 

 

Photo source: Ballets de Monte-Carlo

 

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Sign up to our newsletter
Previous articlePrince asks for “full solidarity” in welcoming Ukrainian refugees

Editors pics

March 12, 2022 | Culture

Revealed: Café de Paris’ spectacular renovation

The face of the ever-transforming Casino Square will be altered once more as the iconic Café de Paris gets a substantial makeover, with work set to finish by June 2023.

0
February 16, 2022 | Culture

Monaco shines at Prix de Lausanne 2022

The Princess Grace Academy stood out during the finale of the International Competition for Young Dancers at the prestigious Prix de Lausanne, with three students taking out prizes.

0
January 24, 2022 | Culture

CMB, Grimaldi Forum renew historic partnership

Monaco’s main culture and exhibition centre, the Grimaldi Forum, has secured an exciting schedule of events this year thanks to the resigning of premium sponsor CMB private bank on Monday.

0
January 24, 2022 | Culture

Chanel celebrated in exceptional ballet

Modanse, starring prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova and members of the Bolshoi Ballet, will present two exceptional performances dedicated to dance, music and beautiful costumes this April.

0

daily

March 18, 2022 | Culture

Jean-Christophe Maillot suspends Bolshoi Ballet rights

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco Choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot has rescinded performance rights for his ballet The Taming of the Shrew by the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, as his troupe rallies around the victims of war.

0
March 15, 2022 | Culture

Spring is in the air at the Monte-Carlo Spring Arts Festival

Stephanie Horsman

Welcome the return to warm days and sunshine with the Monte-Carlo Spring Arts Festival, the theme ‘My End is My Beginning’ perfectly representing what is in store at this decidedly modern event.

0
March 12, 2022 | Culture

Revealed: Café de Paris’ spectacular renovation

Luke Entwistle

The face of the ever-transforming Casino Square will be altered once more as the iconic Café de Paris gets a substantial makeover, with work set to finish by June 2023.

0
March 9, 2022 | Culture

New dates set in Hôtel Metropole’s Cultural Rendez-Vous

Stephanie Horsman

The Hôtel Metropole Monte-Carlo is holding two ‘Cultural Rendez-Vous’ in March, one featuring noted author Francis Huster and the other with adventuress and sailor Maud Fontenoy.

0
MORE STORIES

Oceanographic Museum closes in unprecedented move

Culture Stephanie Horsman -
The Oceanographic Museum of Monaco is shuttering its doors for the month of November in an attempt to cut costs and regroup amid the ongoing Covid crisis.  

Lady Monika Bacardi accepts PeaceJam prize at...

Culture Cassandra Tanti -
An Italian tv series about violence against women has won the PeaceJam Special Jury Prize, an award supported by the GEMA Foundation and accepted by Lady Monika Bacardi.