Jimmy Gressier reclaims European record in Monaco Run

French runner Jimmy Gressier has made history for the second time at the Monaco Run, retaking his European 5km record from Yemaneberhan Crippa in Sunday’s race.

Gressier returned to the track where his initial European record of 13:18 was set. Crippa had since beaten that record, although Gressier’s time still remained a French record.

The Frenchman’s chances of achieving his objective and taking his record back seemed to be hampered, with train strikes meaning he only arrived in the Principality at 11pm the night before the race. However, if preparations were sub-optimal, it certainly didn’t show on Sunday. The Boulogne-sur-Mer native ran a 13:12, beating his initial record, set at the Monaco Run in 2020, and in doing so reclaiming the European record.

In the Women’s 5km, Mirriam Chebet (15:40) came out on top, finishing comfortably ahead of the competition. Meanwhile, in the 10km races, Yohan Le Berre (29:52) won the Men’s race, whilst Zuzana Gejdosova’s 36:50 earned her the top step of the podium in the Women’s race.

Over the course of the two days, almost 2,000 runners participated in the event, which this year obtained the World Athletics Label – a validation of the increasing popularity and professionalism of the event.

Photo by Monaco Run