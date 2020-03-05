Weather
Thursday, March 5, 2020

News

Monaco Life

Breaking News

Coronavirus update: Two people aged 42 and 43 living in Nice have tested positive for Covid-18, bringing the number of total cases in the Alpes Maritimes to 12

John Kerry joins Prince Albert in high seas discussion

John Kerry joins Prince Albert in high seas discussion

By Cassandra Tanti - March 5, 2020

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry has joined Prince Albert II of Monaco in opening the ‘High Seas Treaty Dialogue’, which brings together heads of governments around the issue of preserving the high seas.

Organised by the Norwegian Nobel Institute and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the session is held over three days from 3rd to 5th March to address the crucial questions that remain unresolved before the fourth session of the Intergovernmental Conference on Marine Biodiversity (IGC4) of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ), which is due to take place from 23rd March in New York.

After a long and distinguished political career that has taken him from the Massachusetts Senate to heading the U.S. Department of State (2013-2017), John Kerry now spearheads World War Zero, a bipartisan coalition of politicians, business leaders, scientists and celebrities battling climate change.

On 3rd March, he joined the Sovereign Prince to discuss aspects related to the treaty on the high seas as well as the tools for managing marine protected areas.

 

Photo © Gaetan Luci – Prince’s Palace.

 

 

March 5, 2020 | News

March 5, 2020 | News

AS Monaco Basketball into quarter finals

Stephanie Horsman

Despite playing to an empty house, the Roca Team had what it took to blow by UNICS Kazan on Wednesday night, securing the top spot in Group G of the EuroCup Top 16, and qualification to the quarter finals.

0
March 5, 2020 | News

Monaco Sunday Experience returns in time for Grand Prix

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s trade professionals and government officials gathered together at the Welcome Office earlier this week to prepare for the launch of the 2020 Monaco Sunday Experience.

0
March 5, 2020 | News

AS Monaco teams up with IQONIQ

Cassandra Tanti

ASM is partnering with Monaco-based start-up IQONIQ, a new social media and fan engagement platform specialising in sport and entertainment.

0
