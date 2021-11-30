Weather
5 ° C
5°C
Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Culture

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

28 Covid cases 30 Nov, 7 hospitalised - 2 residents, 1 in ICU, 136 home monitored, 3,585 recoveries, 36 deaths, 454 incidence rate

Josephine Baker enters Pantheon, remains stay in Monaco

Josephine Baker enters Pantheon, remains stay in Monaco

By Stephanie Horsman - November 30, 2021

Monaco has marked the entry of Josephine Baker into the Pantheon in Paris with a moving ceremony at the Monaco cemetery where her remains will stay, at the request of her family.

Josephine Baker, who died in 1975, was the world’s first black superstar and one of Europe’s most sought after entertainers of the first half of the 20th century. She was renowned for her beauty as well as her talents, but she was also an ardent civil rights activist, and put her life on the line as an intelligence gatherer during World War II.

She spent her twilight years near Monaco, where she befriended fellow American expat Grace Kelly, who was by then Princess Grace. Upon her death, she was interred at the Monaco Cemetery where her remains will stay despite having a space in the Parisian monument.

Josephine Baker, photo source: AP

To mark Josephine Baker’s entry into the Pantheon on Tuesday, a ceremony was held at the Monaco cemetery on Monday in the presence of Prince Albert II, Minister of State Pierre Dartout, Ambassador of France Laurent Stefanini, US Consul General Kristen Grauer, Baker’s family and other personalities.

The Prince first delivered a speech in front of the Monument aux Morts, recalling the strong ties that united Josephine Baker to the Principality of Monaco as well as the friendly relationship that existed between the artist and Princess Grace. This was followed by a minute of silence, before the American, French and Monegasque hymns were played by the Orchestre des Carabiniers du Prince.

Photos by Manuel Vitali, Government Communication Department

The Prince and guests then went to Josephine Baker’s grave where a blessing was given by Father Cézar Penzo, who himself had carried out the burial of Josephine Baker on 2nd October 1975.

Prince Albert was invited to symbolically remove some earth which he placed in a wooden chest and handed over to Laurent Stefanini.

According to the wishes of the Baker family, the singer’s remains will remain in the Principality of Monaco. The Monegasque earth has been mixed with that of the city of Saint-Louis – where Joséphine Baker is from, as well as that of Paris – where she made her career, and the Château des Milandes in France where she lived and raised her “Rainbow Tribe”.

The ceremony at the Monaco cemetery ended with a moment of meditation.

Monaco has named a new square on the promenade overlooking Larvotto Beach ‘Place Josephine Baker’, set to be completed by Christmas, in yet another tribute to this remarkable woman.

 

 

Top photo by Manuel Vitali, Government Communication Department

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleFestival of Stars finale: an exquisite celebration of SBM fine dining
Next articleASM v Angers preview: “We are expecting a tough opponent”

Editors pics

November 30, 2021 | Culture

Josephine Baker enters Pantheon, remains stay in Monaco

Monaco has marked the entry of Josephine Baker into the Pantheon in Paris with a moving ceremony at the Monaco cemetery where her remains will stay, at the request of her family.

0
October 29, 2021 | Culture

Prince unveils Albert Falco tribute reef

Albert Falco dedicated his life to the sea alongside his friend and mentor, Jacques Cousteau. Now he is being honoured with an artificial reef in his name off Monaco’s coast.

0
October 13, 2021 | Culture

Principality Prize 2021 winner announced

Julia Kristeva has been awarded the Principality Prize 2021 jointly by the Philosophical Meetings of Monaco and the Prince Pierre of Monaco Foundation during a ceremony on Tuesday.

0
September 30, 2021 | Culture

Bond film premiere pulls out all the stops

It was a glittering night that would turn even James Bond’s head, as Shirley Bassey joined a debonaire Prince Albert, Sharon Stone and Cary Fukanaga at the screening of No Time To Die.

0

daily

November 30, 2021 | Culture

Josephine Baker enters Pantheon, remains stay in Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco has marked the entry of Josephine Baker into the Pantheon in Paris with a moving ceremony at the Monaco cemetery where her remains will stay, at the request of her family.

0
November 25, 2021 | Culture

Monaco councillors vote ‘yes’ to limiting nationality rights

Cassandra Tanti

The National Council has passed a bill that extends the right to Monegasque nationality by marriage to 20 years, a move designed to protect the Principality’s social model.  

0
November 23, 2021 | Culture

New French law bans wild animals from circuses

Stephanie Horsman

The French Parliament has just passed a law banning wild animals from circuses. Though a major step, some animal rights activists think the rule doesn’t go far enough.

0
November 9, 2021 | Culture

Patek Philippe desk clock draws €9 million bid

Stephanie Horsman

Only Watch, the yearly charity watch auction under the patronage of Prince Albert II, raised an incredible €28.3 million for research into Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

0
MORE STORIES
Festival Circus of Monte-Carlo

43rd International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo coming...

Culture Staff Writer -
The 43rd edition of the International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo will open on January 17th. The circus continues to evolve and transform itself.

The GP and art: ‘Masters of Monaco’

Culture Stephanie Horsman -
Alan Walsh is exhibiting a new collection of works at his Monaco gallery featuring 16 Formula One greats, just in time for this weekend’s big event, the Monaco Grand Prix.